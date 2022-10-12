"Worst named fragrance": Netizens left in splits after Elon Musk launches 'Burnt Hair' perfume 

Elon Musk is broadening his business ventures into the perfume industry as well. The billionaire announced the launch of his perfume Burnt Hair on Twitter, leaving netizens mocking the name relentlessly.

Steve🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿🇺🇸 @heisenberg6771 Elon Musk thinks it's all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you.

As the Tesla CEO updated his Twitter bio to “perfume salesman,” he also gave further insight into the release of his distinctively named-fragrance. On the social media platform, he wrote:

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable- why did I even fight it for so long!?”

Elon Musk @elonmusk With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?

The perfume is being sold under his brand The Boring Company. The tiny, red-colored bottle shows the word “signed” written in a bold font along with “Burnt Hair” written in cursive silver letters. The website describes the fragrance as:

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work”

It further goes to mention:

“Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport”

In another description, the website claimed that Burnt Hair is “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Elon Musk’s perfume is being sold for $100. Musk revealed on Twitter that 10,000 bottles of the oddly named product have already been sold, and that the product can be purchased with dogecoin.

Elon Musk @elonmusk And you can pay with Doge!

The product's shipment is set to begin in the first quarter of the following year.

Elon Musk @elonmusk 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!

Netizens react to Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair perfume

Internet users cracked hilarious jokes about the perfume selling out. They jokingly suggested that the fragrance be named "Elon Musk." Others shared animated gifs of fictional characters with their heads on fire on Twitter. A few tweets read:

dara faye @darafaye 💁🏻‍♀️God damn these oligarchs are out of touch. @elonmusk Imagine thinking "Burnt Hair" is a luxurious…anything.

Missy @Missy090211 Nothing says, "I haven't touched a woman in years" like buying Elon Musk's burnt hair perfume. I'm pretty sure he's making fun of you guys at this point to see what ridiculous thing he can get you to buy.

Elon's Musk @elonmusk Missed chance for this to be called Elon's Musk

Angie G @MomAngtrades @elonmusk If people buy this, you might as well start selling your fingernail clippings. Some of the fans will buy anything.

Rëtired Rönin @ronin_retired @elonmusk Have you sent a bottle to your friend in Kremlin?

𝕰𝖛𝖎𝖑 𝕲𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖚𝖘 @GIowing0rb @elonmusk If I wanted Burnt Hair, I'd just go for a ride in a Tesla

比特币总裁 @ChairBTC @elonmusk Is there a discount for paying with Doge?

The Boring Company’s other 'not-so-boring' ventures

Elon Musk is no stranger to launching products based on jokes. His massive fan base believes in his bizarre projects as well. The Boring Company raised $10 million for tunnel-building tests in 2018 by selling a limited run of 20,000 flamethrowers at $500 each.

Musk also scared Tesla investors in 2020 when he introduced Tesla Tequila on April Fools' Day. Previously, Musk sold a pair of $69.420 short shorts to celebrate short-sellers and celebrate victory over those investors who bet against his electric-vehicle company, which is now the most valuable organization in the world.

Elon Musk discusses his estrangement from his daughter

Aside from Musk’s business ventures grabbing the internet’s interest, his personal life has also made headlines in recent days. In an interview with the Financial Times, Musk discussed his estrangement from his 18-year-old daughter Vivian, who he shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Musk said that his separation from his daughter is due to “neo-Marxists” present in educational institutions. He noted:

“It’s full on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil.”

Musk claimed that the strained relationship with his daughter “may change” in the future. The entrepreneur went on to emphasise his positive relationship with his other children. He stated that he has a "very good" relationship with his other children, but that he "can't win them all."

