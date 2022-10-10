How old is Vivian Jenna Wilson? Elon Musk addresses estrangement with daughter 

While Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has been publicly estranged from him since a few months, the SpaceX CEO has now spoken out about the situation and their strained relationship. Elon Musk discussed his relationship with all ten of his children, as well as why Vivian does not want to be associated with him in an interview with the Financial Times.

The father-daughter feud, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is the result of "neo-Marxists" taking over elite schools and liberal universities. He said:

"It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil. The relationship may change, but I have very good relationships with all the other children.”

Elon Musk claims he has a good bond with all the rest 9 kids, except Vivian. (Image via AFP)

Elon blamed his strained relationship with his teen daughter, Vivian, on societal prejudice against the wealthy, claiming that he cannot win them all.

Did Vivian refuse to keep her father, Elon Musk’s name as her last name? Age and more about the teenage daughter explored

Vivan Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter, applied to legally change her name earlier this year to reflect her gender identity, i.e, transgender. When Vivan applied for a name change after being born Xavier Alexander Musk, she also requested that she keep her mother's surname, "Wilson."

At the same time, she stated that she does not want to be related to her biological father, Elon, in any way, shape or form.

Old Man Lefty @OldManLefty1 Elon Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter, Xavier Musk, filed a petition to change both her first and last name to, Vivian Jenna Wilson, citing a desire to distance from the world’s wealthiest father.. Elon Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter, Xavier Musk, filed a petition to change both her first and last name to, Vivian Jenna Wilson, citing a desire to distance from the world’s wealthiest father..

Vivian is one of Elon's five children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson. Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and three other 16-year-old siblings, Kai, Saxon, and Damian. All of the children attended Ad Astra, Musk's private school in California, which means "to the stars" in Latin.

aridan 🏳️‍🌈🇸🇪🇧🇦🇭🇷🏳️‍🌈 | ❤️🇺🇦 @maybearidan Elon Musk's now daughter came out as transgender and is now Vivian Jenna Wilson.



Vivian, now 18, is also cutting ties with her father. Elon Musk's now daughter came out as transgender and is now Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian, now 18, is also cutting ties with her father. https://t.co/hL1AizwGLs

At the same time, many speculate that Vivian's decision to transition is the root cause of the father-daughter feud. This is also due to Elon Musk's previous ambiguous and perplexing statements and remarks on transgender issues. He had tweeted at the time:

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

However, the summer before the daughter changed her name, the Tesla CEO tweeted and said:

“We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option…Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy.”

While Elon's comments about Vivian's transition were perplexing, his ex-wife Justine Wilson, a 49-year-old sci-fi author, stated at the time that she was proud of her 18-year-old daughter's decision.

On a related note, the SpaceX mogul welcomed his son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. Elon shares this kid with singer Grimes. Musk also welcomed another daughter through a surrogate in December 2021, whom he named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. At the same time, he also quietly welcomed another pair of twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis in November 2021.

Poll : 0 votes