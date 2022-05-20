 "Finally we get to use Elongate": Elon Musk SpaceX Flight attendant scandal explained as Tesla CEO's tweet goes viral

SpaceX, the aerospace company, founded by Elon Musk, paid an unidentified flight attendant $250,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement for a s*xual misconduct claim against the tycoon in 2018. The Tesla CEO reportedly asked for an inappropriate massage which the flight attendant declined. The same led to her dismissal.

According to reports, the incident took place in 2016. The flight attendant worked on a contract basis for SpaceX's corporate jet fleet. In the lawsuit, the woman accused Musk of exposing his genitals to her and rubbing her leg without her consent. He also offered to buy a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

The victim did not come out to discuss the incident herself. Her friend signed a statement that supported the accusations against Elon Musk. The statement also included documents such as emails that served as evidence for the reported s*xual misconduct.

The statement noted that the flight attendant also worked as a masseuse. During one of the private massages in Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, he made inappropriate advances toward her.

The aftermath of Elon Musk’s misconduct

The flight attendant confided in her friend after the incident, informing her that Elon Musk requested a “full-body massage.” When she arrived in the private room of the jet, she discovered Musk was:

“completely naked except for a sheet that covered the lower half of his body.”

The flight attendant declined the offer. Her friend told Insider,

“She will not perform s*xual favours in exchange for money or gifts.”

Following the incident, the flight attendant was “full of anxiety” and, as per his friend,

“began to feel that she was getting some kind of retaliation for her shifts being cut and she started to feel really stressed.”

Elon Musk's SpaceX Gulfstream jet (Image via Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation)

The friend also stated that the flight attendant was convinced that she was being punished and was getting fired for refusing to comply to Musk’s demands.

In 2018, she hired a California employment attorney and filed a complaint about s*xual misconduct with SpaceX’s human resources department. Before the case was taken to court, Musk reportedly signed a $250,000 agreement in November 2018 in exchange for a promise not to sue for claims.

The signed agreement also included strict non-disclosure that did not allow the attendant to discuss severance pay or disclose any information about the incident regarding Musk, SpaceX, and Tesla.

Her friend came forward with the story after she felt obligated to share the s*xual misconduct with Musk. She also took advantage of the fact that she did not sign any confidentiality clause with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk responds to misconduct allegations

Today, the billionaire took to Twitter, stating that the “attacks” against him must be viewed “through a political lens.” He added that reporting this incident will not stop him from “fighting for the good future and your right to free speech.”

Elon Musk @elonmusk The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech

In March 2021, Musk had also tweeted that if he ever finds himself in a scandal, it should be called “Elongate.” He reiterated the same today.

This is not the first time Musk has had to deal with s*xual misconduct claims. According to Insider, at least six women have sued Tesla alleging s*xual harassment in Tesla factories.

Edited by Sayati Das