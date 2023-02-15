Who does Emma Corrin play in Deadpool 3? Explained

According to a recent report by Variety, Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Deadpool 3, where she is expected to play a negative role.

Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, is best known for their portrayal as Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series, The Crown.

Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated MCU films, as it is not only the first film of MCU Phase Six, but will also integrate the famous "Mercenary with a mouth" into the MCU. Also exciting is Hugh Jackman's return as Logan aka Wolverine in the film, a role he last played in 2017's Logan.

"New addition to the family": Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds welcomes Emma Corrin to the cast

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds ⚔️ New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️⚔️ New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ https://t.co/LSobi4AqO9

Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool 3, recently took to Twitter to express his excitement about Emma Corrin joining the film. In the tweet, Reynolds also seemed to imply that the third film in the Deadpool franchise would have less swearing. The actor wrote:

"New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

Corrin's exact role has not been revealed as of yet, but according to Deadline, they are reportedly playing the antagonist of the film.

Pop Base @PopBase Emma Corrin to play the villain in ‘Deadpool 3.’ Emma Corrin to play the villain in ‘Deadpool 3.’ https://t.co/msHFrsorYg

Emma Corrin is no stranger to playing a role in a superhero film. They previously appeared in a few episodes of the DC Comics television series and Batman prequel Pennyworth, which focuses on the younger years of Bruce Wayne's (Batman) butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

Aside from their role as Princess Diana in The Crown, Corrin's other acting credits include My Policeman, opposite Harry Styles, and Lady Chatterlay's Lover, where she featured alongside Jack O' Connell.

Corrin will also appear in the upcoming gothic-horror film Nosferatu, directed by The Lighthouse's Robert Eggers, where they will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgard.

Other information on Deadpool 3

As of now, not much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3. The film is, however, rumored to be a multiversal adventure involving Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Owen Wilson's Mobius, and the Time Variance Authority.

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, who has previously worked with Reynolds in Free Guy.

Screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who previously worked on the script for Deadpool and Deadpool 2 will return to pen the script alongside two new writers, Emmy-winning Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.

Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Deadpool 3 will be rated R, much like its predecessors Deadpool and Deadpool 2, making it the first R-rated film of the MCU. He also expressed his excitement about Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in the film.

"It’s amazing. And we’ve got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first 'Deadpool' film within the MCU. That’s our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible."

He then added how Jackman's debut in the MCU is a "very full-circle" moment for him, as his first Marvel project was 2000's X-Men, where he served as an associate producer:

"I remember sitting behind the camera — well behind the camera — at [Hugh’s] audition for the film, It was his first on-set audition, and he flew up to Toronto to do a read with Anna Paquin. For him, and for me, and I think for all of the fans of Marvel, it’s unbelievable what has happened in those 23 years."

Deadpool Updates @DeadpoolUpdate Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s training progress for DEADPOOL 3:



Sep/Aug 2022 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀February 2023 Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s training progress for DEADPOOL 3:Sep/Aug 2022 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀February 2023 https://t.co/JYuyfbcatt

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. As of now, the confirmed cast of the film is as follows:

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Lewis Tan as Rusty/Shatterstar

Emma Corrin in an undisclosed villain role

Additionally, Evan Peters is rumored to be reprising his role as Quicksilver from the Fox X-Men films. Owen Wilson is also rumored to be appearing as Mobius, reprising his role from Loki.

