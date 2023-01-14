"Cue sobbing public apology": Jamie Lynn Scott University of South Carolina racist video goes viral 

Social media influencer Jamie Lynn Scott has gone viral online after she was exposed for her racist rant. The alleged collegegoer, who claimed to be a University of South Carolina student repeatedly used the N-word against Black people in the 5 Points area of Columbia, South Carolina. Netizens have since taken to the internet to put the youngster on blast.

Netizen reacts to viral racist rant by Jamie Lynn (Image via Reddit)

In the video, which was uploaded by TikTok user @samvc213, Jamie Lynn can be heard saying- “f**k that fat n**ga.” When asked what her name was, she swiftly responded by saying- “it’s Jamie. Jamie Lynn, if you want to know baby!” When questioned in the video whether she was going to college, she responded by saying- “USC, baby!” Lynn went on to ask the woman recording the video about how many followers she had.

In the next portion of the video, Lynn is seen repeatedly using the N-word against a man. Lynn proceeds to call a Black woman a “Black b***h” in the next segment of the video. In the end, the influencer can be heard saying repeatedly that she loves “clout.”

The TikTok video was discussed by fellow content creator TizzyEnt who is known online for exposing racist people. Speaking about Lynn in his video, TizzyEnt sarcastically said:

“I feel bad for her because she... loves clout but she was afraid that she wasn’t gonna get much from them. She asked them how many followers they have and I don’t think she was impressed because she really wants clout. So good news Jamie, I think I’m gonna have enough followers to help you out.”

TizzyEnt went on to reveal his multi-million follower count on social media platforms. He also exposed Lynn's Snapchat and Instagram username in his video, which would lead to netizens spamming her accounts with trolling.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Jamie would like some clout. Jamie would like some clout. https://t.co/mTm4nJqsqo

Netizens react to Jamie Lynn being exposed for racist rant

Internet users were horrified by the video. Many relentlessly dissed the alleged college-goers and noted that she would be held accountable for her actions. A few comments online read:

Robbie @RobbieCoachella @Coconut_Bree @USC She will pay for this for a long time. @Coconut_Bree @USC She will pay for this for a long time.

Marily Febre @momo927 @TizzyEnt Humility and shame. Excellent everyday karma gifts. Basic decency shouldn’t be so difficult. @TizzyEnt Humility and shame. Excellent everyday karma gifts. Basic decency shouldn’t be so difficult.

Keith @bk31th @TizzyEnt incoming "i was drunk, i never do this, its so out of character for me" apology... 3..2...1.... @TizzyEnt incoming "i was drunk, i never do this, its so out of character for me" apology... 3..2...1....

ikyk @Berea_HQ



Another Karen in the rough 🤡 @TizzyEnt Shouting for Clout n found out! Baby!Another Karen in the rough 🤡 @TizzyEnt Shouting for Clout n found out! Baby! Another Karen in the rough 🤡

S.A.M. @britcan71 @TizzyEnt Hmmm South Carolina… I’m thinking this racist white girl will get away with it @TizzyEnt Hmmm South Carolina… I’m thinking this racist white girl will get away with it

University of South Carolina responds to Jamie Lynn Scott’s viral video

After the TikTok video began graining traction on social media, many prompted USC to respond to their supposed student taking part in a racist speech. The educational institution took to their official Twitter account and revealed that Lynn was not a USC student. Their tweet read:

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have no record of this individual ever being enrolled as a student at the University of South Carolina.”

University of South Carolina @UofSC @TizzyEnt Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have no record of this individual ever being enrolled as a student at the University of South Carolina. @TizzyEnt Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have no record of this individual ever being enrolled as a student at the University of South Carolina.

At the time of writing this article, it remains unknown which college Lynn attends or attended. Twitter user Coconut_Bree claimed that Lynn is a student at Central Carolina Technical College. Several other netizens have stated the same online. However, this remains unconfirmed by official sources.

Jamie Lynn Scott has accumulated 19.4k followers on her official Instagram account. She has mostly uploaded pictures of herself showing off her physique and party adventures. Her platform bio read- “ˏˋ⋆he>i⋆ˊˎ this is my only account!”

Poll : 0 votes