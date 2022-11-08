“I lost everything”: UK student Sophia Rosing apologizes for alleged Kylah Spring assault, pleads not guilty of charges

Sophia Rosing, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and shouting racial slurs at fellow student Kylah Spring, has been released on bail after she pleaded not guilty. Rosing appeared in front of District Criminal court at 1 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022, through a video link.

The Tennessee Holler @TheTNHoller FOLLOW UP: Here’s Sophia Rosing at the University of Kentucky getting arrested after assaulting a Black student working at the desk and saying the N word for 10 minutes straight — for those who wanted to see her in cuffs. (Like we did)

Photos showing Rosing accompanied by her parents, Jill and Don Rosing, leaving the Fayette County Detention Center surfaced online on Monday night. Her parents paid her bail bond, which was set at $10,000.

As per her bail condition, she is now banned from returning to the dormitory or contacting Kylah, as well as drinking alcohol.

"I am not a racist": Sophia Rosing blames intoxication for shouting racial slurs, the internet is not amused

On Monday evening, Rosing posted three stories on her Instagram, @sophiarosing_, where she pleaded with everyone not to "judge her" as she was "under the influence." She apologized, saying:

"I was under the influence I'm sorry please don't judge me I lost everything."

She followed it with another story, stating:

"I understand a apology may not help but I am not a racist I was under the influence I lost everything literally & now have to fear for my life god forgives please understand."

Her third story stated:

"If you guys knew I was under the influence why record me this was literally my senior year."

Netizens promptly called her out over her shallow apologies, narcissistic comments, and victim blaming:

Caitlin Emily @Caitlin_Emily1 @MyBeerAdventure I’m sorry, also… why did you do this TO ME? It’s my senior year 🙄 @MyBeerAdventure I’m sorry, also… why did you do this TO ME? It’s my senior year 🙄

Few things, Sophia Rosing :



1. Substance abuse may explain but it never excuses abuse. Phantom @effoff1988



No wonder the likes of Sophia Rosing think they can act like this when the likes of Miya Ponsetto (Soho Karen) & Abigail Elphick (Victoria Secret Karen) never got jail time. Could they pass a Karen law already? 14 days in jail automatically for every proven incident of Karenism?No wonder the likes of Sophia Rosing think they can act like this when the likes of Miya Ponsetto (Soho Karen) & Abigail Elphick (Victoria Secret Karen) never got jail time. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… Could they pass a Karen law already? 14 days in jail automatically for every proven incident of Karenism?No wonder the likes of Sophia Rosing think they can act like this when the likes of Miya Ponsetto (Soho Karen) & Abigail Elphick (Victoria Secret Karen) never got jail time. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… It is always disturbing how quickly the aggressor tries to claim victimhood and demand immediate understanding, forgiveness and sympathy as if those wouldn't have to be earned first.Few things, Sophia Rosing :1. Substance abuse may explain but it never excuses abuse. twitter.com/effoff1988/sta… It is always disturbing how quickly the aggressor tries to claim victimhood and demand immediate understanding, forgiveness and sympathy as if those wouldn't have to be earned first.Few things, Sophia Rosing :1. Substance abuse may explain but it never excuses abuse. twitter.com/effoff1988/sta… https://t.co/wFA72knboI

Phantom @effoff1988 2. "Don't judge me" is a 2-way street.



3. People saying the N-word 300 times in 10 minutes ARE racist. You can stop.



4. Your life is not in danger.



5. People filming you commit crimes don't owe you consideration. You aren't sorry for the crimes you're sorry for getting caught. 2. "Don't judge me" is a 2-way street.3. People saying the N-word 300 times in 10 minutes ARE racist. You can stop.4. Your life is not in danger.5. People filming you commit crimes don't owe you consideration. You aren't sorry for the crimes you're sorry for getting caught.

J @simplyj_6 Sophia Rosing is garbage she can blame it on the alcohol, but many of us know that's just liquid courage to do and say what you really think. If the shoe was on the other foot we know which student would've been expelled immediately @universityofky for behavior not tolerated Sophia Rosing is garbage she can blame it on the alcohol, but many of us know that's just liquid courage to do and say what you really think. If the shoe was on the other foot we know which student would've been expelled immediately @universityofky for behavior not tolerated

Students and the campus community at the University of Kentucky came out to march in support of Kylah Springs and stand against racism on Monday evening.

They walked from the William T. Young Library to the Bowman statue on campus. While there has been no further communication from Rosing or her family, the internet is blowing up with demands that the University of Kentucky expel her for her actions.

Maricela Mendez @lvconqrsall Shomari Stone @shomaristone



Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, early Sunday after she used a racial slur and physically attacked two other students in a campus dorm:

nbcnews.com/news/us-news/k… Kentucky student arrested after video shows her using slur, assaulting Black students.Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, early Sunday after she used a racial slur and physically attacked two other students in a campus dorm: @JulianneMcShane Kentucky student arrested after video shows her using slur, assaulting Black students.Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, early Sunday after she used a racial slur and physically attacked two other students in a campus dorm: @JulianneMcShanenbcnews.com/news/us-news/k… #SophiaRosing needs to be expelled! @universityofky you need to stand up for you students! Students were assaulted and racist language was used! twitter.com/shomaristone/s… #SophiaRosing needs to be expelled! @universityofky you need to stand up for you students! Students were assaulted and racist language was used! twitter.com/shomaristone/s…

Kentucky Kernel @KyKernel Marchers arrive at the Bowman Statue chanting “Protect black women”. Marchers arrive at the Bowman Statue chanting “Protect black women”. https://t.co/aaE1GOp48Y

Why was Sophia Rosing arrested?

Sophia Rosing hails from Kentucky and is currently enrolled at the University of Kentucky for a double major in business marketing and merchandizing, apparel and textiles.

The 22-year-old senior was arrested on Sunday, November 6, at the dorms on campus in Lexington, Kentucky. Soon videos of the incident showing her using racial slurs and physically assaulting a black student (Kylah Spring) under the influence of alcohol went viral.

She faced charges of intoxication in a public space, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer, and fourth-degree assault.

Since then, other clips of her showing problematic behavior have surfaced online, including hurling racial slurs, biting, and being publicly intoxicated. In one of them, Sophia Rosing can be heard saying:

"I'm rich as f**k and you're obviously not compared to what you're wearing and I can sue you and you can't do s**t about it especially because you don't know my f**king last name."

Some netizens have gone ahead and said, "She clearly has a pattern," and that her parents are to blame. Rosing, the brand ambassador of the Dillard’s department store, was fired from her social media marketing intern and visual merchandising manager positions at the store.

