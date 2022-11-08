“I lost everything”: UK student Sophia Rosing apologizes for alleged Kylah Spring assault, pleads not guilty of charges

Sophia Rosing, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and shouting racial slurs at fellow student Kylah Spring, has been released on bail after she pleaded not guilty. Rosing appeared in front of District Criminal court at 1 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022, through a video link.
Photos showing Rosing accompanied by her parents, Jill and Don Rosing, leaving the Fayette County Detention Center surfaced online on Monday night. Her parents paid her bail bond, which was set at $10,000.
As per her bail condition, she is now banned from returning to the dormitory or contacting Kylah, as well as drinking alcohol.
"I am not a racist": Sophia Rosing blames intoxication for shouting racial slurs, the internet is not amused
On Monday evening, Rosing posted three stories on her Instagram, @sophiarosing_, where she pleaded with everyone not to "judge her" as she was "under the influence." She apologized, saying:
"I was under the influence I'm sorry please don't judge me I lost everything."
She followed it with another story, stating:
"I understand a apology may not help but I am not a racist I was under the influence I lost everything literally & now have to fear for my life god forgives please understand."
Her third story stated:
"If you guys knew I was under the influence why record me this was literally my senior year."
Netizens promptly called her out over her shallow apologies, narcissistic comments, and victim blaming:
Students and the campus community at the University of Kentucky came out to march in support of Kylah Springs and stand against racism on Monday evening.
They walked from the William T. Young Library to the Bowman statue on campus. While there has been no further communication from Rosing or her family, the internet is blowing up with demands that the University of Kentucky expel her for her actions.
Why was Sophia Rosing arrested?
Sophia Rosing hails from Kentucky and is currently enrolled at the University of Kentucky for a double major in business marketing and merchandizing, apparel and textiles.
The 22-year-old senior was arrested on Sunday, November 6, at the dorms on campus in Lexington, Kentucky. Soon videos of the incident showing her using racial slurs and physically assaulting a black student (Kylah Spring) under the influence of alcohol went viral.
She faced charges of intoxication in a public space, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer, and fourth-degree assault.
Since then, other clips of her showing problematic behavior have surfaced online, including hurling racial slurs, biting, and being publicly intoxicated. In one of them, Sophia Rosing can be heard saying:
"I'm rich as f**k and you're obviously not compared to what you're wearing and I can sue you and you can't do s**t about it especially because you don't know my f**king last name."
Some netizens have gone ahead and said, "She clearly has a pattern," and that her parents are to blame. Rosing, the brand ambassador of the Dillard’s department store, was fired from her social media marketing intern and visual merchandising manager positions at the store.