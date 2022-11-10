"Made my life hell": Sophia Rosing's ex-classmate accuses UK student of doxxing and bullying

Sophia Rosing, who was recently arrested for assaulting a fellow student and calling her racist slurs, has now been accused by an ex-classmate of doxxing and bullying. Rosing was previously caught on video attacking Kylah Spring on Sunday and was released on bail after she pleaded not guilty the following afternoon.

A former classmate from her high school has now come forward, accusing the 22-year-old of allegedly harassing and mistreating her. The girl, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to the Daily Mail about Rosing's "campaign of harassment."

Sophia Rosing's alleged "true colors" revealed by ex-classmate who spoke up about her past

After a video of Rosing attacking another student and using racial slurs went viral on social media platforms, an ex-classmate of hers from Beechwood High School brought up instances from their shared past where she was supposedly doxxed and harassed by Rosing.

Doxxing is an indirect form of harassment where one's private and identifying information, such as real name, home address, or phone number is revealed online with malicious intent.

The ex-classmate told the Daily Mail:

"I always felt like I had to bow down to her. She started rumors about me. She told a bunch of people that I was pregnant and got an abortion in high school, which was not true."

She brought up an instance of doxxing:

"She would also comment on big Instagram pages posting my number and saying that I would send explicit images, so I would be harassed by men of all ages because of her doing that."

Apparently, the bullying did not stop there. Rosing tried to get the ex-classmate's siblings kicked out of school along with her after she accused them of not "living in the district." Here's what the former classmate had to say about the incident:

"Beechwood is an independent school, and you have to live in the district. Once she saw my stepbrother go home to his mom’s, so then tried to get us all kicked out of Beechwood. She bullied me and made my life hell."

Commenting on Sophia Rosing's recent incident at the University of Kentucky, the anonymous woman stated:

"The video 100% shows her true colors. Her behavior has been the same since high school... Everything that happened is not new behavior. It was not a loss of judgment. She has just had her true personality be exposed due to her drunken behavior."

Sophia Rosing's harassment was apparently so relentless that the former classmate's family had to threaten legal action. The former classmate eventually had to change high schools at the end of the school year to escape the abuse. Speaking about Rosing's arrest, she claimed:

"Her parents are going to throw money at this to try to make it go away for her... She doesn’t live in a mansion by any means, but she does live in a very expensive area. Her bragging about how much money she has isn’t new either. She would do that at school too."

Other clips of Sophia Rosing's problematic behavior have also surfaced online, including a video of her hurling racial slurs, biting, and being publicly intoxicated. In one of them, Rosing can be heard saying:

"I'm rich as f**k, and you're obviously not compared to what you're wearing. And I can sue you, and you can't do s**t about it, especially because you don't know my f**king last name."

Sophia Rosing was enrolled at the University of Kentucky before being permanently banned from the university in light of her recent attack on Kylah Spring.

Rosing's attorney issued a statement that confirmed she would "withdraw from the school" and undergo "rehab to receive treatment for her issues." She will also receive "racial sensitivity training."

