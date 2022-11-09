Kylah Spring GoFundMe raises more than $5,000 in the aftermath of Sophia Rosing racist incident 

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was created on behalf of college student Kylah Spring. This comes after she was violently attacked and verbally abused by a fellow University of Kentucky student who repeatedly said the N-word against her.

The University of Kentucky has been making headlines in recent days following one of their student’s repeated problematic behavior. Recently, student Sophia Rosing, who was inebriated attacked Kylah Spring, at a dormitory where the latter worked the night shift. Rosing did not procude her required ID to enter the elevator, which ended with her getting violent and spewing racist slang several times at Kylah Spring.

Sophia Rosing has since been charged with assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer and public intoxication following the incident.

During the March Against Racism held at the university’s library, Kylah Spring expressed disappointment towards the “recurring” issue of racism. She said:

“My name is Kylah Spring. This is a recurring issue in and around American school systems no matter what age. I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am mostly gratedul for justice that is to come and to Miss Rosing, you will not break my spirit.”

GoFundMe fundraiser raises over $5,000 for Kylah Spring

The online campaign was started by Mykiah Turner, a freshman at the university. She created it to ensure that Spring was financially secure as it remains unclear whether she will return to work following the incident. The GoFundMe campaign read:

“Hello everyone! I would like to start this gofundme for Kylah just to keep her on her feet for the rest of the year. Whether she goes back to work or not it would be helpful to her no matter what.anything will help thank you”

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had amassed $5,049. It hopes to raise $10,000 for the student. The highest donation of $1,000 was made by Rebecca Sammel at the time of writing this article.

GoFundMe raises money for Kylah Spring (Image via GoFundMe)

In an interview with Fox 13, Kylah Spring’s mother, Betsy expressed that she was shaken up following the incident. She also revealed that she caught a flight immediately to visit her daughter after she became aware of the incident. Betsy said:

“I don’t have words. I still don’t have words. You send your child anywhere and you still, no matter what, expect they are going to be OK.”

Speaking about her daughter’s reaction to the incident, Betsy explained that Kylah was “taking it moment by moment; it’s like a roller coaster.”

Sophia Rosing “had some struggles with anger management”

A former classmate of Rosing's came forward and revealed in an interview that the 22 year old had “anger management” issues as her family conversed with her through yelling. The unidentified classmate added that it was a “hostile environment in her home.”

After being slammed with charges and dealing with a job termination, Rosing took to Instagram to apologize for her actions. In an Instagram story, she explained that she was inebriated and added:

“please don’t judge me I lost everything.”

Rosing also wrote that she was “not a racist” and pleaded for forgiveness.

The University of Kentucky announced that they were reviewing the incident.

