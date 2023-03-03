While many K-pop idols abandon their formal high school degrees after becoming idols, a few of them usually enroll in performing arts schools to improve their skills for their career. Given that they're based in Korea, more specifically in Seoul, many idols take up courses from many prestigious schools like the Hanlim School of Arts, School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA), and more.

Every year, quite a number of idols graduate after successfully finishing their courses at these schools, and 2023 is no different. Just two months into the year, two idols, Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih and IVE's Jang Wonyoung, have already graduated from high school.

The former is from Lila Arts High School, while the latter is from the School of Performing Arts Seoul. Here are some of the other idols who'll be following them.

From NewJeans' Minji to ENHYPEN's Jungwon: K-pop idols who'll be graduating high school in 2023

1) Park Jeong-woo from TREASURE

박정우♪ @dailyjeongwooo jeongwoo is graduating on february! 🥺 him in his sopa uniform will be missed <333 jeongwoo is graduating on february! 🥺 him in his sopa uniform will be missed <333 https://t.co/omp2nZZBO4

First on the list of K-pop idols graduating this year is Park Jeong-woo, the main vocalist of TREASURE. The eighteen-year-old idol is studying under the Practical Music Department at the School of Performing Arts Seoul and will be graduating very soon. Before becoming a K-pop idol, Jeong-woo was an exchange student in Australia prior to his current education.

2) Jungwon from ENHYPEN

‏ً @yangwonbear jungwon's graduation photo on hanlim ig jungwon's graduation photo on hanlim ig https://t.co/UHbc4B6LPP

The leader of the seven-member boy group also sits among the K-pop idols who'll be graduating high school in 2023. Jungwon is currently taking up courses under the Applied Music department at the Hanlim Multi Arts School.

Before attending Hanlim, Jungwon used to study at Namgang High School. With Jungwon graduating, all ENHYPEN members would have completed their high school graduations.

3) Lee Jae-hee from WEEEKLY

The vocalist of the six-member girl group, WEEEKLY, which debuted in 2020 is next in line among the K-pop idols who'll be graduating high school this year. Lee Jae-hee is currently taking up courses in the Theatre and Film department at the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

Her choice of the program comes from her background as a child actress who's aiming to better her acting skills. Another WEEEKLY member, Jihan, will also be graduating this year from the Hanlim Multi Arts School, who's studying under the Musical Theatre Department.

4) Bae from NMIXX

Another vocalist K-pop idol who'll be graduating this year is NMIXX's Bae who's currently studying under Hanlim Multi Arts School in the Broadcasting and Entertainment Department.

Alongside Bae, NMIXX's Sullyoon is also studying under the same department and will be graduating with the former. The other four members of NMIXX have also chosen the same department for graduation. However, Sullyoon and Bae will be the first members to graduate from the group.

5) Seunghwan from ATBO

Undertaking courses from the Musical Theatre department at the Hanlim Multi Arts School, ATBO's Seunghwan is one of only two fourth-generation K-pop idols who'll be graduating from that department this year, the other being WEEEKLY's Jihan.

Before his course at Hanlim, Seunghwan studied at Daecheon Middle School and Bunpo High School. Given his background as a musical artist who placed first in the survival show, The Origin - A, B, OR What?, his graduation fits him perfectly.

6) Haemin from 8TURN

The vocalist of the recently debuted boy group, 8TURN, is also among the K-pop graduating high school this year. Haemin is studying in the Video Production Department at the Hanlim Multi Arts School. Alongside Haemin, his group-mate Kyungmin will also be graduating from high school this year. While they're both at Hanlim Multi Arts School, Kyungmin's department hasn't been revealed yet.

7) Minji from NewJeans

Another K-pop idol from Hanlim Multi Art School is NewJeans' Minji, the group's oldest member. The idol is currently partaking in a program under the Broadcasting and Entertainment department, and it was also revealed that she's classmates with another fourth-generation K-pop idol, NMIXX's Sullyoon.

The idol must have started studying long before her debut, while still a trainee, given that her graduation is this year.

8) Dohyun from BAE173

The maknae and rapper for BAE173, Dohyun, who's considered to be a musical genius, is last on the list of K-pop idols graduating high school in 2023. He has taken up a program under the department of the Applied Music Department along with his group-mate, Bit, at the Hanlim Multi Arts School.

Bit is the group's vocalist, and despite their busy schedules with BAE173 promotions, both members have been actively attending their classes.

Apart from those listed above, the other fourth-generation K-pop idols who'll be graduating this year include MCND's Win, Ghost9's Lee Jin-woo, Woo!ah!'s Minseo and Lucy, TAN's Kim Jiseong, ATBO's Kim Yeonkyu, and Newkidd's Kang Seungchan.

Poll : 0 votes