“She’s so unbelievably dumb”: Marjorie Taylor Greene thrashed online for comparing Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela

Just before Trump’s brief arrest, Marjorie Taylor Greene made headlines after she compared the former president to Jesus and Nelson Mandela. In a one-on-one with a media house journalist, the MAGA congresswoman said that the indictment of former President Donald Trump places him alongside figures like Jesus and Mandela:

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, and served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments, and it’s beginning today in New York City.”

Claiming that she will always support him, Majorie Taylor Greene also stated that the former president has done “nothing wrong.”

Republican Accountability @AccountableGOP Marjorie Taylor Greene likens the arrest of Donald Trump to the arrests of Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ:



Greene's statement comparing the ex-president to Jesus and Nelson Mandela did not sit too well with netizens, earning her massive backlash. One social media user tweeted:

“She’s so unbelievably dumb.”

Donald Trump, the former POTUS, was arrested and charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He was also accused of paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film actress, just before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Marjorie Taylor Greene comes under fire after comparing Trump to Jesus and Mandela

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sparked a fierce backlash on social media for what many netizens deemed to be an inappropriate and misguided comparison.

Many have taken to social media to express their outrage at Greene's remarks, with some accusing her of disrespecting the legacies of both Jesus and Mandela.

Andy Embury @Aembu83Andy It is truly nauseating to hear Marjorie Taylor Greene compare Donald Trump's arrest to that of Jesus particularly as this holy week for Christians.

Then again, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a nauseating individual.

This is not the only controversial statement by Marjorie Taylor Greene

Majorie Taylor Greene seems to be going all out when it comes to supporting the former president. This is because she also made controversial statements at Rally for Trump, organized on Tuesday morning, just before his arrest and arraignment.

During the rally, she took a dig at the Biden administration and said:

"President Trump will be found innocent. This witch hunt will end. We will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate the hate of the left. God bless America, God bless President Trump, God bless MAGA."

Citizen Free Press @CitizenFreePres Majorie Taylor Greene leaves rally protest after only speaking a few minutes outside Manhattan courthouse

During the rally, Marjorie Taylor Greene also addressed remarks made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who had cautioned her and fellow protesters to behave appropriately. Greene responded to Adams' warning and said:

"As you can see, I’m standing here peacefully protesting, but you called me out by name while you allow crime in your streets.”

Furthermore, Greene has not yet responded to the backlash that she has been receiving after she made the comment. However, she has time and again made clear that she will always be in support of the former president, as she strongly believes that he is innocent and has not done anything wrong.

