“You was too big, period”: CeeLo Green’s horse controversy explained as rapper responds to backlash

American singer-songwriter CeeLo Green finally spoke up about the fiasco which had PETA slamming him for entering a party riding a horse. The singer entered the birthday party that honored the late rapper Shawty Lo on a horse.

Speaking about the entire fiasco on Instagram, the Kung Fu Fighter singer emphasized that no harm had come to the horse. He assured his fans and followers that the incident had not resulted in any negative consequences for the animal involved.

In the video, he stated that he loved animals and wouldn't do anything to harm them. He said that he fell as the tiles on the dance floor were allegedly too slippery for the animal.

Netizens were alarmed after the American singer and songwriter fell from the horse and after he cleared the air, they have had a lot of reactions to the same. Many claimed that CeeLo was "too big" for the animal, with one person even saying:

Social media users reacted to CeeLo Green falling off the horse at the birthday party honoring the later rapper Shawty Lo. (Image via Instagram)

The senior vice president of the animal rights non-profit organization PETA, Lisa Lange, gave a statement on the issue and said:

“It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate them. If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA hopes it knocked some sense and compassion into him.”

Social media users reacted to CeeLo Green’s horse controversy

Hoodlum @onhoodlum CeeLo Green falls off horse during entrance to Shawty Lo’s birthday party CeeLo Green falls off horse during entrance to Shawty Lo’s birthday party😭 https://t.co/yWYU1hdnAW

As CeeLo sparked controversy after his horse appeared to lose control over the slippery floor, he was slammed by social media users. While may were infuriated, others had hilarious reactions to the video.

Social media users reacted to CeeLo Green falling off the horse at the birthday party honoring the later rapper Shawty Lo. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users reacted to CeeLo Green falling off the horse at the birthday party honoring the later rapper Shawty Lo. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to CeeLo Green falling off the horse at the birthday party honoring the later rapper Shawty Lo. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to CeeLo Green falling off the horse at the birthday party honoring the later rapper Shawty Lo. (Image via Twitter)

During a party held at The Bank, a video captured the artist sitting on top of a horse and enthusiastically entertaining the crowd. However, the joyful moment took a turn as the horse began to slip on the slick tile floor. Despite handlers attempting to steady the animal and support the artist, the horse's legs gave out, causing both the horse and the artist to fall to the ground.

The singer quickly rose to his feet, assuring the audience that he was unharmed by raising his arms. The gathering was a celebration of the birthday of Shawty Lo, an Atlanta rapper who died unexpectedly in 2016 as a result of head trauma due to a crash.

Poll : 0 votes