“Did Gunna snitch?”: Rapper’s legal team claims he is not cooperating with prosecutors after viral Okayplayer article

Soon after Okayplayer reported that people were calling rapper Gunna a “snitch” and the reason behind it, Gunna’s team issued a statement about the same. In the statement, his team claimed that he had not cooperated with the prosecutors after reading the article.

Jewel Wicker is a cultural reporter-editor who has worked with multiple magazines and she was the one who wrote the viral Okayplayer article. The reporter tweeted claiming that Gunna’s team said that the rapper was never interviewed or cooperated with authorities or prosecutors in the case.

Wicker added:

“Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf.”

Vastly complicated, we spoke with legal experts about Alford Plea deals, why “snitching” is being discussed, Gunna’s future and more.



Gunna's team issued a statement reiterating that he has not cooperated w/ prosecutors after reading this article: "Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case. Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf."

In follow-up tweets, Jewel also posted the rest of the statement issued by the rapper’s team. The statement, in part, read that whatever was said at the rapper's Alford plea hearing was "solely to resolve his own case." It added that the prosecution cannot use any of it against Young Thug or other defendants.

Jewel Wicker @jewelwickershow The statement continues: “What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant." The statement continues: “What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant."

The reporter also claimed that she reached out to the team when she was reporting the story. However, social media users are still wondering if the Drip Too Hard rapper snitched.

Social media users accused the rapper of snitching, and giving the inside information to the gang members. (Image via Bubu/ Twitter)

All of this came after the Atlanta rapper was allowed to walk free in December 2022. While the rapper was released from jail after he pleaded guilty, several netizens demanded that Young Thug, who was also in jail with Gunna, should be released as well.

Netizens and many from the industry assumed that the rapper was set free as he might have given some inside information to the police about the rest of the gang, including Young Thug.

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, and the YSL gang were arrested for being a violent criminal street gang. According to the police, the gang was responsible for multiple murders, shootings, armed robbery, drug dealing, illegal firearm possession, and carjackings.

What did Gunna’s co-lead defense counsel say about the case?

Jewel Wicker, the reporter who wrote the Okplayer story, tweeted about what the co-lead defense of the rapper had to say about the article and the rapper’s case. She also tweeted what Counsel Steve Sadow had stated.

Appreciating Wicker’s article, the counsel claimed that the rapper had never been interviewed by law enforcement or prosecutors in his RICO case. He added:

“What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant.”

Jewel Wicker @jewelwickershow Full statement from attorney Sadow:



(Transparency: I, of course, reached out when I was reporting this story. They initially declined to comment out of concern that it wouldn’t help quiet the snitching rumors which were trending online a lot in January.) Full statement from attorney Sadow: (Transparency: I, of course, reached out when I was reporting this story. They initially declined to comment out of concern that it wouldn’t help quiet the snitching rumors which were trending online a lot in January.) https://t.co/3mR4vCJ2dp

In the Okplayer article, Jewel reported that people have been speculating that Gunna accepted the plea deal. They also assumed that he gave out a lot of private information to the prosecutors in order to be released. Many also pointed out the courtroom video of the rapper, where he admitted that YSL is both a music label and a gang.

The magazine reported about law experts claiming that entering a plea deal does not necessarily mean that the rapper has told the prosecutors or “snitched” on fellow gang members. The rapper’s team claimed that Gunna simply testified to what the court already knew.

Eric Perry @Ericperrytv JUST IN: Sergio Kitchens aka Gunna is set to be released after entering what’s called an Alford Plea in Fulton County. He is set to be released in the next hours. This statement is from his legal team ⁦ @FOX5Atlanta JUST IN: Sergio Kitchens aka Gunna is set to be released after entering what’s called an Alford Plea in Fulton County. He is set to be released in the next hours. This statement is from his legal team ⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ https://t.co/VSaqy6rRk2

The YSL member pleaded guilty on December 14, 2022. He had taken the “Alford Plea,” which allowed the defendant to maintain his innocence while simultaneously entering a formal admission of guilt. The rapper also stated after his release that he had no intention of being involved in any trial process.

When Gunna was jailed, he was to serve five years in prison. However, he will now be required to put in 500 hours of community service, along with several special conditions.

