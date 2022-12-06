What happened to Ryan Fischer? Lady Gaga's dognapping shooter gets 21 years in prison 

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, December 5.

20-year-old James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to the single count of attempted murder. He is one of the five people arrested in connection with the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs.

Fischer was shot while walking the singer’s three French bulldogs in Los Angeles. Officials reported that Jackson was the one to shoot Ryan in the chest with a .40-caliber handgun.

Two of Gaga’s dogs, Gustav and Koji, were stolen in the entire incident. However, they were found two days later, unharmed. The others who were arrested in the crime were Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley, who were also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery.

The other two, Jennifer McBride and Harold White, were charged as accessories to attempted murder.

Details of the incident revisited as Ryan Fischer claimed Lady Gaga helped him for months after the traumatic accident

Lady Gaga (Left) and James Howard Jackson (Right)

It was February 24, 2021, when Ryan Fischer, the dog walker who helped Lady Gaga with her three French bulldogs, was walking the dogs. He claimed a car came in at an angle, shot Ryan, and took the dogs away. Speaking to Gayle King in an interview in September 2021, Fischer said:

“I was scared. I was in pain. I had a feeling when they came up, pulled the gun on me, that I was going to end up being shot. In my mind, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m not going to fight for these dogs.'”

Ryan Fischer also talked about how the doctors treated him and how the chances of getting saved were bleak as his blood pressure constantly dropped, and he had lost hope that he would survive that night.

However, a miracle happened, and Ryan was saved. He also revealed how Lady Gaga has been his constant support throughout the recovery journey. He said:

"She's helped me so much. She's been a friend to me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."

Ryan Fischer also spoke about the GoFundMe account he had set up after the incident. He said:

"LG is very supportive of my journey right now and I think it's hard for people to understand why someone would go about healing in this way. I grew up Catholic Jesuit faith, and there's something about giving up your resources, giving up belongings, and contributing that to society."

However, after the robbers and the shooter were arrested in August 2022, Ryan Fischer appeared in court to give a victim impact statement. At the time, he claimed that he was left bleeding and gasping for his life.

He also talked about the toll the injuries have taken on his mental and physical health. Ryan Fischer claimed that the robbers did not just steal the dogs but also his livelihood.

Due to his physical injuries, Ryan Fischer doesn't work for Lady Gaga anymore, but as per his recent interviews, he claims to miss his job and the dogs.

