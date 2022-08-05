James Howard Jackson arrest: Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker recaptured after being mistakenly released in April

The shooter of Lady Gaga's dog walker, who was accidentally released from the Los Angeles County jail in April, has now been rearrested by the police.

The county Sheriff's Department said in a statement that James Howard Jackson was arrested on Wednesday nearly five months after he was released from jail. The 19-year-old was awaiting trial during this period.

On February 24, 2021, Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, was walking Gaga's three French bulldogs when Jackson shot him four times in the chest. The dogs – Koji and Gustav, were recovered by the police two days after Jackson and two other suspects allegedly fled in a car with them.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department called the accidental release of Jackson a "clerical error" and "inadvertent" in a statement released in April. He further said:

"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody."

Following a search by various law enforcement organizations, including the US Marshal Service, Jackson was found and taken to jail on Wednesday.

What happened to Lady Gaga's dog walker?

In February2021, as he walked Lady Gaga's three dogs, her dog walker Ryan Fischer was assaulted before being shot four times in the chest. While two of her dogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped, the third dog, Asia, was rescued by police.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

Two days after the incident, one of Jackson's accomplices returned in an effort to collect the $500,000 prize the pop star had offered in exchange for the dogs' return.

A few months later, in April 2021, Jackson was detained along with 27-year-old Lafayette White and another 19-year-old Jaylin White. They were all charged with attempted murder and robbery in the commission of the act, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two other people, Jennifer McBride, who found the dogs, and Harold White were prosecuted for accompanying them in the act.

Ryan Fischer, meanwhile, lost part of his lungs in the violent attack and is still on the path to recovering. An avid dog-lover, he battled for his life after he was shot four times in the chest.

Authorities said that the dogs belong to one of the more expensive breeds and the market place for such animals is very high. They added that incidents like these have only grown in number in the the state over the past few years.

Jackson was already facing charges of attempted murder and will now be expecting a hearing soon. The 19-year-old is expected to be charged with more crimes in relation tot he case and his escape.

