Was Donald Trump in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York? Screenshot goes viral in light of former president’s indictment

Former United States President Donald Trump is set to face criminal charges in relation to the payments he made to a p*rn star, Stormy Daniels. The payments were made to ensure that Stormy Daniels, kept quiet about an alleged affair just before the 2016 presidential election.

The exact nature of the charges has not been disclosed, but a grand jury indicted Trump following an investigation into a $130,000 payment made to Daniels.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pursuing the investigation. They claimed that they contacted Donald Trump’s attorney to “co-ordinate his surrender” on the given charges. For the same, Trump is expected to fly to New York on Monday and appear before the court.

With this lawsuit, Trump becomes the first former or current US President to be charged with a criminal offense, but he has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump will become the FIRST ever former President of the United States of America to be indicted of a crime.



However, amidst all the court drama, a still from the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is making rounds of social media as netizens are convinced that Donald Trump was in the movie. Screenshots from the film show the former president in a scene from the Plaza Hotel that he owned.

However, amidst all the court drama, a still from the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is making rounds of social media as netizens are convinced that Donald Trump was in the movie. Screenshots from the film show the former president in a scene from the Plaza Hotel that he owned.

'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges.

Several reports claim that it was indeed Donald Trump who made the cameo in the iconic Christmas movie. According to The Sun, the director of the film, Chris Columbus, claimed that Trump had "bullied" his way into the cameo in the 1992 film. However, it is true that it is Donald Trump in the cameo in the film.

Former President Donald Trump has a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

As the news of the former president’s indictment spread on social media, netizens landed up on a still from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The former President is seen in the clip for a few seconds.

The scene is from the Plaza Hotel that Trump owned, and has Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asking Trump where the lobby is. The latter tells him that it is down the hall and to the left.

While it was a very short scene, director Chris Columbus spilled details about how Trump allegedly “bullied” him to get the cameo role. As per the director, Trump demanded that he should be included in the scenes that are being shot on his property.

Chris said:

“We wanted to shoot in the lobby - we couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage."

He added that while they paid the fee, Trump told them that they could only use the Plaza if he was in the movie. The director noted:

"So we agreed to put him in the movie.”

However, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York isn't the only film Donald Trump is seen in. He appeared in Zoolander alongside Melania Trump, and also had a short cameo in The Little Rascals, and theWall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Trump and the hush money controversy

Donald Trump is being charged for making huge payments to a p*rn star for keeping silent during the 2016 elections. However, he is constantly denying the allegations.

As per several reports, it is common knowledge that the former President met Stormy Daniels at a golf tournament in July 2006. At the time, Stormy was 27 and Trump was 60, and they met just after Melania had given birth to their son Barron.

Daniels listed out the details of the meeting in her book, Full Disclosure, where she stated that Trump’s bodyguards invited her to dinner at Trump’s penthouse. However, Donald Trump denied all of the allegations and has accused Daniels of “extortion” and a “total con job.”

MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been INDICTED by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges relating to his illegal hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Trump is the FIRST president in U.S. history to be indicted.



Trump is the FIRST president in U.S. history to be indicted. He’ll soon be booked, fingerprinted and have his… MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been INDICTED by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges relating to his illegal hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.Trump is the FIRST president in U.S. history to be indicted. He’ll soon be booked, fingerprinted and have his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been INDICTED by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges relating to his illegal hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump is the FIRST president in U.S. history to be indicted. He’ll soon be booked, fingerprinted and have his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZEyMDNeN0u

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, said in a statement that he hasn't committed any crime and that they will "vigorously fight this political prosecution in court."

The investigation centers around a claim that Donald Trump instructed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to make a payment to Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. The purpose of the payment was reportedly to prevent Daniels from publicly discussing an alleged affair with Trump.

