Macaulay Culkin kids: All about his family as ‘Home Alone’ star welcomes second child with Brenda Song

American actor Macaulay Culkin secretly welcomed his second child with his fiance, actress Brenda Song.

According to several news reports, the 42-year-old star and Song became parents to another son, Carson, somewhere before Christmas 2022. However, the couple kept the news under wraps.

The AHS Zone @ahszone Congratulations to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song on the birth of their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, who was born on Monday, April 5! Congratulations to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song on the birth of their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, who was born on Monday, April 5! 🍼 https://t.co/1ys07clcWK

The duo previously welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota, in April 2021. A year later in January, they got engaged. The duo remain low-key about their private life.

While Macaulay now has two sons of his own, he himself is one of the seven siblings of the Culkin clan.

Macaulay Culkin and his six siblings come from a humble background

Born on August 26, 1980, Macaulay Culkin is a native of New York. He is one of the seven kids of Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup. As per news outlet Grunge, the Culkin siblings come from a humble background, where all seven siblings would sleep in one bedroom on bunk beds.

While speaking with New York Magazine, Macaulay Culkin said:

"It was basically one long hallway separated by doorways with no doors. I guess we couldn't afford doors or something."

They were poor and resided in a tiny one-bedroom flat. Kit worked as a sacristan in a Catholic church, while Patricia was a telephone dispatcher. While not everyone made it to the entertainment industry, Kit pushed his older children to perform, most likely in the hope that one of them would make it large and provide a better living for the family.

Macaulay Culkin

The most famous of the Culkin siblings, Macaulay Culkin, began his career as a child actor in the 1980s when he appeared in several television series and advertisements. He made his film debut in 1988 by starring in the drama film Rocket Gibraltar.

Macaulay Culkin rose to stardom in 1990 after playing the lead of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. Some of his other credits include My Girl, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, See You in the Morning, Will & Grace, Uncle Buck, American Horror Story: Double Feature, etc.

He currently resides in Paris with his fiance, Brenda Song, and their two sons.

Shane Culkin

Tag Sommerhauser @tagsommerhauser when it comes to the Culkins and the Fannings, Macaulay : Dakota :: Kieran : Elle. but the existence of Shane Culkin (the handsome one) and Rory (the long haired one) implies some kind of extended Fanning universe with at least a wario and a waluigi when it comes to the Culkins and the Fannings, Macaulay : Dakota :: Kieran : Elle. but the existence of Shane Culkin (the handsome one) and Rory (the long haired one) implies some kind of extended Fanning universe with at least a wario and a waluigi https://t.co/qCpti1fBi4

Shane Culkin, the oldest of all siblings, was also pushed into acting by his father. Although he never pursued it full-time, he did star in a live Broadway production of Our Town. As of this writing, not much is known about Shane, but as per news outlet Next Luxury, he is currently working as a poll inspector-scanner at the Board of Elections inNew York.

Dakota Culkin

Dakota Culkin was one of the six siblings of Macaulay Culkin but stayed away from the limelight. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in the entertainment industry. However, Dakota was only 29 years old when she was fatally struck by a car while crossing the road.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin, Macaulay's famous brother, pursued his acting career and made a name for himself. He began his career in Home Alone alongside his brother and reprised his role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Some of his other acting credits include Father of the Bride, The Cider House Rules, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, etc.

Most recently, he has appeared as Roman Roy in Succession, alongside Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook, among others.

Quinn Culkin

Frame Found @framefound Quinn Culkin in The Good Son (1993) Quinn Culkin in The Good Son (1993) https://t.co/zqt0kkxDiW

Quinn is one of the two daughters of the Culkin clan. She began her acting career in The Good Son alongside her brother Macaulay. She also voiced the character of Katie McClary in the cartoon series Wish Kid. However, not much is known about her since she stays away from the spotlight.

Christian Culkin

Another Culkin sibling to stay out of the limelight, Christian has only appeared in one comedy film alongside Kieran in the 1994 comedy film My Summer Story. As per Grunge, he graduated with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing from Manhattanville College in 2009. He also attended the Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema in 2015. He currently works for The Waverly Press and several other publications.

Rory Culkin

The youngest of the lot, Rory Culkin developed a passion for acting at a young age. He appeared in the drama film You Can Count On Me. Some of his other credits include Signs, The Chumscrubber, and Scream 4.

Poll : 0 votes