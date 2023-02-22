Succession star Jeremy Strong reveals HBO series may end with season 4

Succession can be considered one of the best TV shows of our generation, if not of all time. The subtle drama that drives through everything from Billionaire whims to family politics has been one of the strongest shows on HBO, earning constant praise and accolades in its unrivaled run.

After the Brian Cox-led family drama ended with a humungous betrayal, the show is all set to return with a fourth season in March 2023.

However, according to series star Jeremy Strong, who portrays Kendall Roy, this could be the final season of the acclaimed show, shutting the curtains on the media conglomerate family for the final time.

Strong revealed the news in a recent interview with GQ Magazine where the headline claimed that Strong "returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period."

Nothing has been confirmed by the creators of Succession yet, but it seems like a real possibility.

Jeremy Strong discusses biding goodbye to Kendall Roy in Succession season 4

One of the defining aspects of any great work of art is understanding where to stop. This is perhaps the first thing on the agenda for Succession, which has so far managed to carve out an unrivaled run, with things getting better each season.

After a tremendous finale to the third season, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth one. But recent reports, especially from Jeremy Strong, indicate that this could be the final time viewers get to witness the Roy family drama.

He even discussed the prospect of saying goodbye to Kendall's character in the interview, noting that "it will feel like a death, in a way."

Strong took over the character back in 2018 and has been one of the standout performers in the long list of talented actors in the series.

He further added:

"When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don’t feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?’ that I don’t have the answer to,...I have a broad-strokes sense of things. But this season, I didn’t want to know more,...What I can say is I’m on the rack… I feel a sense of really wanting to, now that we’re at the one-yard line, finish this season and possibly the show, in a way that delivers a real payload of what this journey has been."

The first episode of Succession season 4 will premiere on March 26, 2023. More details about the season should start pouring in soon.

