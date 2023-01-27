Succession season 4 release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Succession season 4 will premiere on HBO Max on March 26, 2023. The series was renewed a week after the third season dropped on HBO, and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out what's next for the Roy family as they deal with numerous corporate challenges whilst battling their personal problems.

The show has received widespread critical acclaim throughout its three seasons and is regarded by many critics as one of the finest shows of the decade. It stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, among others, in key roles.

Succession season 4 trailer, plot, and what we know so far

The official teaser trailer for Succession season 4 was released earlier today, and it offers a glimpse of several pivotal moments set to unfold in the new season. The trailer clearly shows that the family's inner conflicts and race for power continue in the upcoming season as tension rises among the members.

Logan's proposed sale of Waystar RoyCo in season 3 has further complicated things, leaving the family in complete tatters. Overall, the trailer does not reveal any major spoilers but continues to retain the show's relentlessly dramatic tone. The official synopsis of Succession season 4, as per WarnerMedia Pressroom, reads:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an eventful season replete with several twists and turns that could potentially alter the course of the narrative. The new season features a total of ten episodes.

Succession season 4 cast details

The newly announced cast for the fourth season of Succession includes the following actors:

Annabeth Gish

Adam Godley

Eili Harboe

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Annabeth Gish is best known for her roles in Hiding Out, The Last Supper, and The Bridge, to name a few, whilst Adam Godley's notable acting credits include Breaking Bad, Love Actually, and many more.

Eili Harboe, on the other hand, has previously starred in Joachim Trier's acclaimed movie Thelma and Askeladden - I Dovregubbens Hall, whilst Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has appeared in Game of Thrones, Atomic Blonde, and The Innocents, among many more.

Several others, like Harriet Walter, Natalie Gold, and James Cromwell, will also be featured in season 4. Apart from them, the returning main cast members include Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and many others.

The new Succession season 4 trailer shows all actors in terrific form, and viewers can expect them to deliver power-packed performances in the new installment. Throughout the first three seasons, the main cast of the show has received high praise from viewers and critics.

Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong have received nominations for AACTA International Awards in Best Actor in a Series and Best Actress in a Series categories, respectively.

Succession season 4 premiere date has been set for March 26, 2023, and you can watch it on HBO Max.

