When will Donald Trump be indicted? Hush-money grand jury hearing postponed

Former American president Donald Trump's jury hearing on Stormy Daniels' so-called hush-money case did not reconvene as scheduled. The hearing is regarding the money payment made to the adult film star during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

As per the New York Post, court officials told the publication that the afternoon session of the Manhattan grand jury was suddenly canceled as scheduled on March 22, 2023, by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A law enforcement insider said that members of the group were instructed to remain at home and be on vigilance for Thursday, March 23.

The decision was made as a result of an unnamed witness's inability to attend the hearing, sources said. It stalls the 45th president from being charged with a crime, which would have been unusual.

According to reports, the witness is expected to disprove Robert Costello, a lawyer and Donald Trump supporter, who testified on Monday. The source added that the Manhattan grand jury was stalled since it was unclear if the witness would be available on Thursday or not.

Manhattan District Attorney has concerns regarding Donald Trump's supporter

Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 @Chicago1Ray



LIAR Michael Cohen is lying to Alvin Bragg and his former legal advisor Robert Costello was on Tucker and has the receipts that totally discredit jhim and his testimonyLIAR Michael Cohen is lying to Alvin Bragg and his former legal advisor Robert Costello was on Tucker and has the receipts that totally discredit jhim and his testimony LIAR 👇👇👇 https://t.co/QQo2LlvYt8

A source revealed to The New York Post that District Attorney Alvin Bragg was concerned with Trump's supporter Costello’s testimony on March 20, 2023. Reportedly, the source said:

“The last thing he wants is for the grand jury to vote against him. He wants a no-doubt-about-it case. He is pressuring the ‘Trump obsessed’ to step up and prove the case.”

The 2016 payment of $130,000 made to Daniels in October 2016, shortly before Donald Trump won over Hillary Clinton, was reportedly arranged by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to cover up the duo's alleged affair in 2006. Trump has denied cheating on his wife, Melania, with Daniels.

The former American president reimbursed Cohen with $35,000 checks using his personal money, in the form of "legal expenses." Cohen reportedly testified twice before the grand jury last week and is now anticipated to be the prosecution's main witness should the case proceed to trial.

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx BREAKING: A 2018 Letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer states that Cohen used his own personal funds to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels and that the Trump Org nor Campaign was a party to the transaction did not reimburse Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly. BREAKING: A 2018 Letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer states that Cohen used his own personal funds to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels and that the Trump Org nor Campaign was a party to the transaction did not reimburse Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly. https://t.co/ZaHMndvQIT

He pleaded guilty to his crimes, including violating the campaign's finance rules, in 2018, and was expected to appear in court on Monday. However, he told the publication that he wasn't needed.

After his testimony on Monday, Costello told reporters that Cohen made the hush money payment "on his own." He also stated, while under oath:

“He is totally unreliable.”

While speaking to MSNB host Ari Melber on Monday night, Cohen scoffed at Costello's statement and said:

“So many things he said were untrue.”

According to the New York Times, Bragg is contemplating charging Trump with fabricating company documents to flout federal campaign funding regulations.

Donald Trump is also not anticipated to visit New York until next week, according to a person close to the former president.

