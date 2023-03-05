Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, 54, was recently found guilty of murdering his wife and son in 2021, following a nearly six-week-long trial.

On Thursday, a juror, Craig Moyer, who voted to convict Murdaugh, told ABC News in an exclusive interview that cellphone footage showing Murdaugh at the scene minutes before the killings of his wife and son convinced him of the disgraced lawyer's guilt.

Hank Houser @hank_houser #AlexMurdaughTrial #CourtTV @TragosLaw Updated timeline of facts and inferences that clearly demonstrate Alex Murdaugh's guilt. This also includes rational supposition to fill in the gaps and some needed rebuttal phone expert clarifications. #MurdaughTrial Updated timeline of facts and inferences that clearly demonstrate Alex Murdaugh's guilt. This also includes rational supposition to fill in the gaps and some needed rebuttal phone expert clarifications. #MurdaughTrial #AlexMurdaughTrial #CourtTV @TragosLaw https://t.co/D3J60SnMZJ

For nearly two years, Alex Murdaugh denied being with his wife and son on the night of the murders. However, during the murder trial, he admitted that he lied about his whereabouts that night.

After months of denial, he also admitted that it was his voice in the cellphone footage that proved him to be at the crime scene at the time of the murders.

Alex Murdaugh denied fatally shooting his wife or son

On the night of June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh shot his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, to death at their residence in Islandton, South Carolina, near the dog kennels on their property.

Maggie was shot four or five times, including once in the back and multiple times while she was lying on the ground with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle, and Paul was shot twice with a shotgun. Both were declared dead at the scene, and the murder weapons were not found.

Prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son in an attempt to divert attention away from his financial crimes and elicit sympathy from the community.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters disclosed at the start of the trial that Paul had taken cell phone footage near the dog kennels on the family's Islandton property at 8.44 pm on the night of the murders. The voices of Paul, Maggie, and Alex can be recognized in the video.

ABC News reported that juror Craig Moyer said that he was certain the footage featured Murdaugh’s voice. Referring to the other jurors, Moyer said:

“Everybody else could hear [Murdaugh’s voice] too,”

Moyer said that as the jury proceeded to deliberate following closing arguments, a vote was taken in which nine people, including Moyer, thought Murdaugh was guilty, two thought he was innocent, and one was unsure.

But after reviewing the evidence again, all jurors unanimously decided that Murdaugh was responsible for the deaths of his wife and son.

According to The Associated Press, the defense tried to have the verdict revoked and a mistrial declared. However, Judge Clifton Newman dismissed the request, noting the vast amount of evidence and testimony the jury had evaluated.

Amee Vanderpool @girlsreallyrule Judge Newman: "I'm sure Maggie and Paul visit you every night when you tries to go to sleep."



Alex Murdaugh admits: "All day and every night."



Judge Newman: "They will continue to do so and will reflect on the last time they looked you in the eyes." Judge Newman: "I'm sure Maggie and Paul visit you every night when you tries to go to sleep." Alex Murdaugh admits: "All day and every night." Judge Newman: "They will continue to do so and will reflect on the last time they looked you in the eyes." https://t.co/eFglnKLL9v

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges. He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison for each murder conviction, and prosecutors have indicated they will seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Alex Murdaugh faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes

In the murder trial, over 75 witnesses testified, and the jury reviewed about 800 pieces of evidence. The jury heard about Alex Murdaugh's failed attempt to fake his own death for insurance money and a fatal boat crash for which his son Paul was accused.

They also heard about the death of the family's housekeeper in a fall in the Murdaugh residence and accusations that Murdaugh defrauded her family of the insurance settlement.

CBS News reported that Alex Murdaugh has also been accused of about 100 financial offenses, including fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, and forgery. He is also suspected of stealing more than $8 million and attempting to have a man shoot him in a $10 million life insurance scheme.

While he admitted to several of these offenses on the stand throughout the course of the murder trial, legal proceedings in those cases are still ongoing.

A trial for those charges will be scheduled for a later date.

Poll : 0 votes