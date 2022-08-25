Does Hillary Clinton have a law degree? Internet reacts as former secretary of state loses to Kim Kardashian in legal trivia quiz 

Hillary Clinton reportedly lost to Kim Kardashian in a legal trivia quiz for an episode of the former’s upcoming Apple TV+ show Gutsy. An exclusive preview of the episode was provided to People and saw the KUTWK alum beating Clinton 11-4.

In the footage, the former secretary of state can be seen competing against Kardashian in a trivia surrounding topics like the use of deadly force, self-defense, and the difference between extortion and robbery.

#Gutsy premieres September 9 on Apple TV+.

Speaking to People, Clinton jokingly said that Kardashian had an “unfair advantage” in the quiz. Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who served as the quizmaster during the contest, responded by saying:

“Kim has studied more recently than you.”

Clinton further mentioned that the loss was “heartbreaking” but shared that she and her daughter were left impressed by Kardashian:

“She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered... We didn't interview her about fashion... her many lines of commerce... her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance.”

Chelsea continued to praise the SKIMS founder and said that the latter works towards making a positive change:

“She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us.”

Meanwhile, she also defended her mother and said that the former first lady needs to practice her timing with the buzzer:

“I think she just needs to work on her reaction time. Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time.”

While Kardashian made news after passing her baby bar law exam in December 2021, Hillary Clinton graduated with a law degree from Yale University and became a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before becoming the first lady of the US.

A look into Hillary Clinton’s educational background

Hillary Clinton is an American politician and former lawyer who served as the first lady of the United States between 1993 and 2001, the first female senator from New York between 2001 and 2009, and the 67th US secretary of state between 2009 and 2013.

As a Democratic member, Clinton also made history by becoming the first woman ever to represent a major party in a United States presidential election. She was the nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2016 US presidential election but lost to Donald Trump in the Electoral College.

Clinton was raised in Park Ridge, a suburb of Chicago, and attended Maine East High School. She was a member of the student council at her school and was selected for the National Honor Society.

The diplomat later transferred to Maine South High School and became a National Merit Finalist. Clinton graduated as one of the top five students in her class in 1965.

That same year, she enrolled at Wellesley College and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of arts with departmental honors in political science. Hillary Clinton started attending Yale Law School and also served on the Board of Editors for the Yale Review of Law and Social Action.

She also met her then-future husband Bill Clinton at the institution and later earned a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 1973.

Twitter reacts to Kim Kardashian beating Hillary Clinton in legal trivia quiz

Hillary Clinton left Twitter amused after losing a legal trivia quiz against Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton left social media users shocked after she lost to Kim Kardashian in a legal trivia quiz for the former’s upcoming show, Gutsy. Several fans also took to Twitter to react to the surprising result of the contest:

During the legal trivia episode, Kim Kardashian told Hillary Clinton and her daughter that she completed the first year of legal studies through an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, but passing the baby bar exam was difficult as she did not get the desired results before the third attempt:

“My kids were there every time I opened my results, and so they'd see me cry. And the last time, they saw me cry the best tears of happiness that I did it.”

Meanwhile, Clinton told People that she was “intrigued” by the reality star and wanted her to shine:

“I was really intrigued by how well she did. I wanted to put the spotlight on her, not that she needs it, but she worked really hard to get that.”

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s eight-episode Apple TV+ series Gutsy is set to premiere on September 9, 2022. The docuseries is based on the 29019 bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women written by the mother-daughter duo.

