"Make it a daily soap already": Twitter reacts to Fast X Part 2 announcement

By now, fans are certain that our known universe and the Fast and Furious franchise have no end, with the latter all set to continue its unrequited growth with Fast X Part 2, the awkwardly named sequel to the tenth installment of the film, which is all set to premiere on May 19, 2023. Fast & Furious was once an esteemed franchise led by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, but it has declined significantly in recent years.

While the films have remained thematically relevant all this while, the franchise has simply overstayed its welcome. With repetitive action sequences and the drive to get the stakes higher, it seems that Fast and Furious has already lost the fandom it once had in the market. Furthermore, even before its release, the 10th movie received a lot of negative attention.

With the announcement of the bizarrely named 11th part of the film, it has further pushed the buttons of fans, who came up with equally bizarre reactions. From calling it a money laundering font to calling it a soap opera, fans have already made Fast X Part 2 quite a hot topic for discussion on social media sites like Twitter.

How are fans reacting to Fast X Part 2 announcement?

Fast X Part 2 was always likely to experience a sharp increase in negative reviews following the backlash to the last film's announcement and, particularly, Vin Diesel's appearance. This is because fans had called out the previous film for overstaying its welcome. Moreover, this film's title did not help the cause either.

Many have trolled the title, the franchise, and the motivation behind so many films with A-List actors that fail to serve any practical purpose.

Since the announcement of the film's release in 2025, fans on social media sites like Twitter have come forward to discuss this Vin Diesel jewel with apt sarcasm and amazement.

There aren't many details available about the 11th installment of the film, but it is rumored to be the conclusion of the long-running saga.

More details about Fast X Part 2 will be available soon.

