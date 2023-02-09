7 best Fast & Furious stunts

The Fast & Furious franchise is popular for its love for cars and over-the-top stunts. To date, the franchise has had nine films under its main banner alongside multiple spin-off short films and series.

After running for over 20 years with tremendous commercial success, the Fast & Furious film series is apparently set for its finale. In an interview with ET, Vin Diesel, the recurring protagonist, Dom, talked about how every story deserves an ending and that The Fast & Furious series will be getting its ending pretty soon.

The franchise is set to release two more films which would essentially conclude the Fast Saga, i.e. the main storyline. Universal has already set a tentative 2023 date of release for the tenth film under the banner. Called Fast X, the film is set to release on May 19, 2023, in theaters across the US.

The Fast & Furious creators knew how to make cool cars look even cooler and that was by making them do crazy stunts.

Air-dropping cars, driving off the Etihad Towers, and more - 7 of the most insane Fast & Furious stunts

7) The boat jump that started it all

While The Fast & The Furious had its fair share of car chases and action sequences, 2 Fast 2 Furious was the film that truly set the franchise on the path of mind-boggling stunts. The most memorable scene of the film has to be towards the end where the US Customs Agents are on the verge of losing the Argentinian drug lord, Verone.

As he escapes on his yacht after duping the agents with a decoy, Brian (Paul Walker) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) drive the Yenko Camaro off a ramp into his yacht, successfully apprehending him. This particular stunt is arguably the most important on this list, as it paved the way and set the bar high for all future Fast & Furious installations.

6) The nuclear submarine

The Fate of the Furious is the eighth installation under the Fast & Furious banner and was released in 2017.

True to its name, the film has all the elements required to endanger the lives of the all-enduring crew, especially with Dom being forced to work against them. The climax of the film comes as the cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) hijacks a nuclear submarine with the objective of starting a nuclear war.

The team tries to stop the submarine from leaving to sea when Dom rejoins them after he was freed from Cipher's shackles. When she launches a heat-seeker missile on the crew, Dom turns on his turbine ignition and lures the missile away from the rest of the team. It doubles back towards the submarine and ultimately destroys it with the same heat-seeker.

5) The Tarzan swing

F9 is the last movie from the Fast & Furious series which came out in 2021, and just like its predecessors, it upped the game. In a previous sequence, when Dom and his team are transporting a device called Project Aries through a minefield in Montecito, they are ambushed by his brother, Jakob (John Cena).

When Dom's only route of escape, a rickety bridge, is destroyed, he improvises a way to get across. He boosts his car and uses the remaining extension cable of the bridge to hook onto his wheel and literally swings across like Tarzan to reach the other side, albeit a bit damaged.

4) Dragging the vault through the city

Arguably one of the most iconic sequences of the Fast & Furious franchise is in Fast Five, where Dom and his team drag a vault across the city streets of Rio de Janeiro. Dom and his crew chain a vault that weighed ten tons to two 2010 Dodge Chargers and pull it through the streets, escaping from cops and causing damage along the way.

This sequence became popular due to its purely bizarre nature. Also, kudos to the stunt team for creating this sequence almost practically, with negligible CGI. The vault was motorized and not that heavy, making it easier to create the sequence.

3) The flying Dom Toretto

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for its crazy stunts involving cars. Everyone knows that tanks aren't really cars, they are heavily armored vehicles that run on roads.

In Fast & Furious 6, there is a chase sequence involving a tank. Dom and his crew try to stop Owen Shaw and his henchmen from stealing a computer chip that would complete the Nightshade device. Meanwhile, Shaw and Letty commandeer a tank to bring the fight to them.

At the same time, Roman ties up a car with the tank to act as an anchor. This. ultimately flips the tank and endangers Letty, who is on top of the tank trying to disengage the cable. To save her, Dom jumps from his car on one side of the bridge and practically flies towards Lett, grabbing her and landing atop the windshield of the car.

2) Air-dropping cars from a C-130

What do you do when you have already done every on-road car stunt that you can think of? You do stunts in the air, and Furious 7, the seventh installment under the Fast & Furious banner did exactly that.

In the film, Dom and his crew are being hunted by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen Shaw's elder brother. The latter, played by Luke Evans, had appeared in the previous film.

Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), an elusive covert ops team leader, promises his help in stopping Shaw if the team retrieves a computer program from a Nigerian terrorist. To fulfill this objective, Dom and his crew air-drop themselves on parachute-fitted off-roaders from a C-130 over the Caucasus Mountains in Azerbaijan.

This is truly one of the wildest sequences that the franchise could come up with. Also, the fact that the production crew actually dropped cars from planes is beyond insane.

1) Double skyscraper jump

The only thing that could steal the limelight from air-dropping cars over mountains is the sequence where a hypercar essentially flies through skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi. While supercars and sleepers have become a staple for the Fast & Furious franchise, Furious 7 was the first film in the series to feature a hypercar.

Dom and his crew go to Abu Dhabi to retrieve the God's Eye chip from a Jordanian billionaire prince who has it inside his Lykan HyperSport. Dom and Brian get their hands on the car at his party in the penthouse of one of the Etihad Towers, when Shaw appears.

To escape, Dom drives the Lykan out the window of the skyscraper despite Brian's constant reminder that cars don’t fly.

However, in true Fast & Furious manner, the car is propelled by the explosion from Shaw's gun and crashes through the second tower, heading straight through towards the third. Movie magic keeps Dom and Brian alive, as the Lykan HyperSport falls hundreds of feet below, unfortunately meeting its end.

If you are a car enthusiast or love the adrenaline rush that these insane stunts bring about, the Fast & Furious series is definitely up your alley. With Vin Diesel announcing the conclusion of the series, it feels like a legacy is coming to an end.

Fast X is set to be the first installation of a two-part continued storyline, which would put an end to the Fast Saga, the story of Dom and his crew. The film already has a release date and will be released on May 19, 2023.

