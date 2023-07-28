"Real life Frank Underwood": Internet reacts as Kevin Spacey is acquitted and cleared of all charges in s*xual assault trial

The internet was abuzz with a mix of emotions on July 26, 2023, when it was revealed that Kevin Spacey was acquitted and cleared of all the charges in his s*xual assault trial. The trial had captivated global attention since its commencement. While some people were relieved at the outcome, there were others who were furious or shocked by the acquittal.

As the verdict was announced, reactions poured in from all corners of the web, reflecting the diverse sentiments of the public. While some people took to Twitter to express their shock at the news, one person went on to say:

It is worth noting that the Academy Award-winning actor faced nine s*xual offense charges that purportedly took place between 2001 and 2013. The trial against Kevin Spacey commenced months ago, following accusations of s*xual assault made by multiple individuals. Allegations ranged from inappropriate behavior to severe instances of assault.

Throughout the trial, emotions ran high as the prosecution presented its case against Spacey, while the defense vehemently challenged the accusations. The jury was tasked with the responsibility of weighing the evidence presented before them to determine whether Spacey was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

After days of deliberation, the jury delivered a verdict that shocked many: Kevin Spacey was acquitted on all charges. The decision unleashed a torrent of reactions on the internet, with individuals expressing a range of emotions, from anger and disbelief to approval and vindication.

Social media users reacted to Kevin Spacey getting cleared of all charges in s*xual assault case

As internet users came across the news of Kevin Spacey being acquitted of all the charges in s*xual assault case, they had a lot to say about the same. While some said that Spacey deserves his career back because the allegations ruined it for him.

Who is gonna give pic.twitter.com/Efi4b5BMiX Followers of the #MeToo movement proved to be wrong in another case as they always neglect many well-established human norms like the principle of innocence.Who is gonna give #KevinSpacey back the years that could be best years of his legendary career. We were deprived of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tara Mary Lyons @TaraToGo pic.twitter.com/D4bbVCoeFy Does this mean I can admit I like him again now? Need to check in case I get piled on. Am I allowed to say I think we should get back to innocent until proven guilty and not guilty until proven innocent? Am I allowed to say that cancel culture is bullying? #KevinSpacey

#KevinSpacey twitter.com/mtracey/status… Wonder what Hollywood will make of this. If it's true that he's not guilty, I think it may be too late for the public to accept him. Too much time has passed. Most people have just accepted what they read online.(I'm not taking a stance here, merely pondering.)

Meanwhile, others reacted saying that there were still several legit allegations against Spacey and that the acquittal was unfair on those who suffered.

In a highly publicized trial at London's Southwark Crown Court, 64-year-old actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted of several serious charges. These included s*xual assault, causing a person to engage in s*xual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in p*ntrative s*xual activity.

The verdict was met with a flurry of reactions and emotions from the public, further highlighting the complexities and sensitivities surrounding such cases. The trial, which garnered global attention, sparked discussions about the challenges faced by survivors seeking justice. It also led to several people speaking about the need for continued efforts to address issues of consent and abuse of power in society.

Kevin Spacey told reporters that he is grateful for the decision that the jury made to clear all the charges against him

As the jury made the decision to clear all the charges leveled against him, Kevin talked to the reporters and shared his excitement with them.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. But I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully, before they reached their decision. And I am humbled by the outcome today,” Spacey told reporters.

For those unaware, Kevin Spacey is an American actor, producer, and director. He gained international fame and acclaim for his work in film, television, and theater. He was born on July 26, 1959, in South Orange, New Jersey, USA.

Throughout his career, Spacey earned numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, the first for his role in The Usual Suspects (1995) and the second for American Beauty (1999) where he played the lead role. He also received several nominations and awards for his work on the stage, earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1991 for his performance in Lost in Yonkers.

Spacey was known for his versatile acting abilities and ability to portray complex and intriguing characters. He appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, from dramas to comedies, leaving a significant impact on the entertainment industry.

jana @durdensvline why is no one talking about the fact that kevin spacey can walk the streets freely like my tl is silent pic.twitter.com/UemQ1gUNiy

However, his career took a significant hit in 2017 when multiple individuals accused him of s*xual misconduct, leading to numerous controversies and allegations. As a result, he faced severe repercussions, including being dropped from various projects and facing legal battles.

The accusations against Spacey were part of the wider #MeToo movement that sought to shed light on s*xual misconduct and abuse in the entertainment industry and beyond.