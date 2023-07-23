What is Alison Victoria’s net worth? Television host set to star in Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home

Alison Victoria is back on HGTV with a brand new show under the Windy City Rehab franchise. Alison's Dream Home will showcase the popular home renovator building her dream home in a Chicago warehouse, which is currently her office. With limited funds and a vision beyond any practicality, Alison will give it her best to make the impossible transformation.

Alison Victoria has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is popular for being the only female host of Kitchen Crashers and has been featured in multiple TV shows, where she has made remarkable transformations under a very tight budget.

Victoria buys old properties and tranforms them into residential areas, helping change the look of Chicago and earning a hefty profit.

Alison Victoria was the youngest designer at Christopher Homes college

Born on October 31, 1981, Alison Victoria was always fascinated by the big city buildings and lifestyle. She was inspired by her father’s design career and modified her mother’s house as a kid.

She relocated to Las Vegas in 1999 to study in the University of Nevada and soon became the youngest designer at the Christopher Homes college.

She then started her own renovation company and rose to fame in 2005 with the hit series, Kitchen Crashers. She was the only female host on the show and soon became a household name.

Alison Victoria has competed in many HGTV shows like Battle on the Beach, Rock the Block, HGTV Dream Home, and Ty Breaker.

According to her HGTV description:

"Alison is known for creating glamorous, modern interiors with a client list that includes high-end boutiques, resorts and private residences."

Victoria is currently married to Luke Harding, whom she met on Match.com. She sued her business partner in 2020 and currently works on the show Windy City Rehab alone, unlike the first two seasons when she was worked with Donovan Eckhardt.

About Alison Victoria's upcoming series Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home

The description of the show reads:

"Renovation expert Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab transforms her current Chicago office — a 6,700-square foot warehouse built in 1927 — into her very own home."

Alison Victoria will try to construct her dream house in this three-episode special series. This is the “riskiest and most personal project yet, to transform her Chicago office a 6,700-square foot warehouse built in 1927, into a beautiful modern home with a gym spa, courtyard, primary suite, theatre and custom chef's kitchen."

Victoria will reveal in the first episode that she does not have enough funds for the project, which means that their is no scope for error. It now remains to be seen how Alison transforms the office on a tight budget.

Speaking about the show, Loren Ruch, the head of content for HGTV, said:

“Alison inspires legions of fans with her endless creativity and smart renovations in Windy City Rehab, so for her to take us behind-the-scenes on her own home adventure is a huge win for the network. We have no doubt that she will draw millions of viewers to watch her take on her most personal renovation ever.”

Catch Alison Victorio trying to pull off the impossible on Tuesday, July 25, on Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home.