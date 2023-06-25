Revealed season 1 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

HGTV is bringing a brand-new home renovation series, Revealed, which will put a fresh spin on all the existing renovation shows on the network. It is all set to premiere on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The new series will document creative designer and mom of two Veronica Valencia Hughes, who will make every family's dream come true with her mind-blowing renovation skills.

Revealed will feature Veronica delving deeper into each client's family history to understand their social and cultural influence, which will enable her designs for the family. Viewers will not only witness impressive home renovations but will also be given an insight into each client and their family history, keeping them hooked.

The one-of-a-kind renovation series will see the host understanding each family's varied culture and history, and incorporate several aspects of it into her designing and renovating many facets of the house. Viewers are set to witness a lot of emotional and heartwarming moments throughout the season.

HGTV's Revealed brings home renovation influenced by family history

The new HGTV home renovation series will see host Veronica Valencia Hughes take design inspiration from her client's family history, including ancestral heritage, heirlooms, and countless stories from back in the day.

Taking them all in, she will replicate it in the form of several designs in and around the house, giving her clients and customers an experience where they can cherish their history.

The official synopsis of Revealed reads:

"Veronica will dig deep to uncover each family's unique history and infuse the spaces in their home with the techniques, materials and heirlooms that reflect the family's culture. The end result will be stunning, personalized and functional designs that are full of heart and deeply meaningful."

However, the host will not be alone in this journey. She will be accompanied by her expert team of designers, including design guru Tommy Rouse, master builder David Bohler, and talented artist Joshua Smith.

Each episode of the series will see Veronica and her team interact with their clients to get a better idea of what they need for a proper home renovation.

Not only will the questions pertain to the kind of home renovation, but the Revealed host and her team will also identify their client's cultural identity as well as their family's social and cultural history.

They will take the help of a genealogist, who will guide them on the family's historical background.

The team will take aspects of the same and according to HGTV, "transform the home, creating beautiful and modern spaces that honor the families' cultural heritage."

Veronica and the team will also incorporate the family's treasured heirlooms into artworks, artifacts, and other design features of the house.

Speaking about creating Revealed, the host told the network:

"As a Mexican and Native American designer, culture and tradition have always played a vital role in my life. I've been inspired to tell a family's story through design in more than 500 home renovations, and I believe that discovering our roots can profoundly influence every aspect of our lives."

The network has also given fans a glimpse into what the premiere episode of the reality show holds. Veronica will be seen meeting the Billups, who wish for a home that celebrates their history and roots.

According to HGTV, the host learns about the family's origins in West Africa and "pays tribute by creating a sculpture inspired by the ancient Benin Bronzes."

Season 1 of Revealed will see the host and her talented team put up a full-fledged effort to ensure they deliver the best results possible for each of their clients.

The show promises viewers exposure to different cultures and historical origins in addition to incredible home renovations.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET on HGTV.

