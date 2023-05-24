Cannes 2023: Which designer was BLACKPINK's Jennie wearing for her debut appearance?

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2023. She attended the premiere of her debut show The Idol and walked the red carpet in a custom Chanel dress from the Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection.

Sam Levinson, who co-created The Idol, Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, and other cast members accompanied the BLACKPINK member at the event. She was invited to attend the festival in April, but YG Entertainment had not yet confirmed her attendance at that time.

The BLACKPINK member has gained a well-deserved reputation for her impeccable sense of style and her ability to turn heads with her outfits at grand events. Whether she's gracing the red carpet or attending prestigious award shows, Jennie consistently exudes an effortless charm that sets her apart as a fashion icon.

Known for her daring fashion choices, she fearlessly experiments with bold colors, unique silhouettes, and designer pieces, pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be stylish. The K-pop star recently turned heads as she walked the red carpet at Cannes and fans have been eager to know more about her look.

BLACKPINK's Jennie wore a monochromatic Chanel gown at Cannes 2023

Jennie wore a custom Chanel dress from the Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection for her debut at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival. The dress was a tea-length couture gown with white lace and sheer black off-shoulder sleeves. The knee-length dress featured a skirt and bodice made with white lace, with a lattice underlay. The sheer black off-shoulder sleeves dropped over the beautiful pearl and crystal beaded frosted lace.

The BLACKPINK member also wore a black lattice arc headband to match the bones on her peep-toe heels. Jennie accessorized the dress with statement rings. The idol completed her look with a ruby pink lip shade, eyeliner, rouged cheeks, dewy glass skin, feathered brows, and more.

BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the screening of The Idol at Cannes 2023

At the Cannes 2023 Film Festival, the K-pop star attended the screening of The Idol, which was one of the Out of Competition Selections. In the HBO Original series, she will be seen taking on a role alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. HBO recently posted the trailer of the series via an Instagram post to give fans a glimpse of BLACKPINK's Jennie in the drama.

HBO's upcoming TV series The Idol is set to premiere on June 4, 2023. The show is co-created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. The plot revolves around a cult leader and self-help guru who has a complicated relationship with a rising pop star.

Set against the historical context of the music industry, the title will star BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Susanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Hank Azaria, and more.

The BLACKPINK member has expressed her excitement about her upcoming role in several interviews and fans can't wait to see her in action in The Idol.

