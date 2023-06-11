Small Town Potential season 1 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

Small Town Potential, HGTV’s upcoming show is set to air on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The series will take viewers to Hudson Valley as Davina and Kristin get ready to help families settle down in homes that they will renovate so that the homeowners can finally be at home.

"Charming neighborhoods, idyllic rolling hills and the lush greenery of the Hudson Valley inspire city dwellers to chase a different pace of life in the new HGTV series, Small Town Potential, premiering Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. "

"In the eight-episode season, real estate agent and designer, Davina Thomasula, and her life partner and contractor, Kristin Leitheuser, will help families who are ready to settle down in a cozy upstate New York town find the perfect house to renovate and call home."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Small Town Potential on HGTV.

All about Small Town Potential

The upcoming HGTV show, Small Town Potential, will feature a real estate agent and a contractor as they get ready to provide homeowners with the ultimate team. During the show, the couple will renovate several houses which would complement the region’s natural surroundings.

While the show is set to have eight episodes, in the first one, the two will help a couple find and renovate a 19th-century farmhouse that will have a lot of farmland for their daughter. Later, they will make their way to Kingston where they will turn an attic into an artist's studio.

Davina Thomsula said about Small Town Potential in a statement:

"The Hudson Valley is full of unique and beautiful towns nestled along the Hudson River. So many people are moving here because each town has a lot to offer and so much potential."

Kristin added that he happens to be the co–host’s better half. He added that he is a builder who works along with his father Don, as they renovate their clients’ homes to get them ready for them they want to move in. During the renovation show, the Small Town Potential team will create timeless design plants and bring them to life.

The hosts spoke to HGTV about the upcoming show and stated that the valley itself is filled with fabulous old homes, farmstands, and “mom-and-pop” businesses. Davina added that even if people have lived in the valley for their whole life, they continue to discover new things that they didn’t realize existed.

She said that anyone with an imagination can restore some pretty amazing properties in the Hudson Valley. While on the HGTV show, they will be joined by Kristan’s father, Don, who has been renovating homes for over 40 years.

Kristan said about his father:

"I discovered my love of holding a hammer working beside him. This is a whole new world for him — he never thought he’d be part of this show."

He added that he’s told that he has a knack for finding solutions and he believes there’s always a way to resolve something, and he’s always willing to help figure it out.

