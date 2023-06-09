Build it Forward season 2 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

The highly anticipated season 2 of Build It Forward is all set to premiere on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 6 pm ET. The HGTV show, in collaboration with Lowe's, brings together the dynamic team of Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy to create meaningful change in the lives of deserving individuals and organizations.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sometimes people who put others first could use a little help themselves. HGTV's Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy join forces with Lowe's to surprise five amazing individuals who give their all to their community with life-changing home makeovers!"

Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy are all set to bring out their handy equipment and get to give the homes their much-needed makeovers.

Build It Forward is ready to showcase the power of home renovations to uplift communities

HGTV is again partnering with Lowe's for season 2 of Build It Forward, a show that celebrates Lowe's initiatives to give back to deserving individuals and organizations in communities worldwide.

Through their expertise and passion for home renovations, the dynamic duo of Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy Taniya and Shane aim to make a lasting impact on communities across the nation.

Build It Forward season 2, episode 1, titled Hope Is Where the Heart Is, will take fans on a heartwarming journey to assist a hometown hero who uses the power of the arts to empower youth. Taniya and Shane renovate his home and restore a historic theater for the benefit of the community.

In the next episode, the team surprises a program director at Denver's Colorado Village Collaborative, an organization that provides shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The focus is on renovating the director's residence and creating a welcoming space for the organization's members.

Then in episode 3, the team travels to Ontario, California, to help a selfless hero who supports adults with disabilities. They renovate her home and design a space that enhances the community programs of the non-profit organization.

In episode 4, the team journeys to Washington, DC, to revitalize the home of the Chief Program Officer at Horton's Kids, an organization dedicated to providing essential services to local children. Here, they undertake the renovation of the organization's new headquarters.

Each episode of season 2 promises to make incredible transformations and show even more incredible stories that are sure to inspire viewers.

More about Build It Forward season 2 hosts Shanny Duff and Taniya Nayak

With the departure of Matt Balshaw from season 1, the talented Shanny Duff is stepping in with his own expertise. His official Build It Forward bio reads:

"Shane Duffy is a home renovation and design expert based in NYC. His unique approach to home repairs has given him a platform on many TV shows and magazines where he has shared his innovative DIY and home improvement skills."

Apart from Shane Duffy, Taniya Nayak - a renowned interior designer known for her sunny smile and sharp eye, is ready to transform some homes. Her official Build It Forward bio reads:

"Boston-based design expert Taniya Nayak has appeared on HGTV series Designed to Sell, House Hunters on Vacation, Urban Oasis and Battle on the Beach, as well as on Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible".

Tune in on Saturday, June 10 at 6 pm ET to watch Build It Forward season 2 on HGTV.

