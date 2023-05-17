Cannes 2023 day 1: Johnny Depp standing ovation to Brie Larson shutting down a journalist, 4 viral moments explored 

The who's who of the film industry from around the world is currently attending Cannes 2023. Currently in its 76th edition, the reputed film festival kicked off yesterday, on Tuesday, May 16, and will continue till May 27. Given that it is one of the biggest and most prestigeous film festivals in the world, Day 1 of Cannes 2023 was packed with celebrity appearances, interviews, film screenings and more.

This year, the jury who will choose the winner of the Palme d’Or comprises Swedish director and screenwriter, Ruben Östlund (the Jury President), along with Paul Dano (American actor and director), Julia Ducournau (French director and screenwriter), Brie Larson (American actor and director), Denis Ménochet (French actor), Rungano Nyoni (Zambian-Welsh screenwriter and director), Atiq Rahimi (Afghan director and writer), Damián Szifrón (Argentinian director and screenwriter), and Maryam Touzani (Moroccan director and actor).

There were a lot of moments that lovers of the film festival will remember from Day 1 of Cannes 2023, like seeing Johnny Depp being greeted by excited fans who were seeing him on the red carpet after quite a while, Michael Douglas being his charming and witty self during his acceptance speech for the Honorary Palme d'Or, and more.

Unsurprisingly that were quite a few viral moments as well. The standing ovation after the premiere of Jeanne du Barry and Brie Larson shutting down a journalist who asked her about Depp's movie are just a few moments that started trending as Day 1 of Cannes 2023 winded down.

4 moments from Cannes 2023 that went viral

1) Standing ovation

Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh Johnny Depp tears up as #Cannes2023 showers him with a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ Johnny Depp tears up as #Cannes2023 showers him with a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ https://t.co/RsZjtao8O7

Last year, Johnny Depp made the headlines when he sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. The trial was highly publicized and affected his career greatly. The opening film at Cannes 2023, Jeanne du Barry, is a comeback film for the actor.

Written, directed and produced by Maïwenn, the film stars her and Depp in the lead roles. The story focusses on Madame du Barry, who uses her intelligence and charm to climb the social ladder. In the film, Depp portrays the role of King Louis XV.

The crowd rose to their feet when the actor, along with Maïwenn and other members of the cast, arrived for the premiere. There was also a 7-minute standing ovation after the screening of the movie. The actor, who has been away from the public eye for a long time, looked a little overwhelmed to witness the support for the movie and for his performance.

2) Brie Larson shuts down journalists

Jeff Zhang 张佶润 @strangeharbors They tried to set Brie Larson up twice and she didn’t take the bait either time. Nice to see these are the caliber of journalists that get access to Cannes. They tried to set Brie Larson up twice and she didn’t take the bait either time. Nice to see these are the caliber of journalists that get access to Cannes. https://t.co/OcFy3hb26A

During an interview with the jury of Cannes 2023, Brie Larson shut down journalists who were attempting to get her to say something 'controversial.' When the actor was asked about her opinion on Depp's film being the opening film of Cannes 2023, she seemed confused at first:

"I'm sorry, I don't understand the correlation or why me specifically"

The reporter then remarked on the controversy surrounding the film being chosen as the opening film, and whether she will be watching the premiere, to which she responded with:

Well, you'll see, I guess, if I'll see it and I don't know how I'll feel about it, if I do.

Another journalist asked her if she thought that Marvel movies should be part of the festival, to which she quickly replied:

"I only know my perspective. I have never curated a film festival before. But I just know that I take the same level of preparation for everything."

3) Helen Mirren in blue

Award-winning actor Helen Mirren surprised fans when she arrived on the Cannes 2023 red carpet sporting her newly coloured hair. She also matched her outfit to her hair.

Many speculated if she was supporting Amber Heard with her #WorthIt fan but the actor soon clarified that there wasn't any secret message behind the look. She told Insider that she picked up the fan to keep her cool:

"I am a L'Oréal ambassador. They are a sponsor of the festival, and quite truthfully, I picked up a fan because I was hot. 'Because You're Worth It' is the official L'Oréal Paris slogan."

4) Paul Dano says he will join his wife and child at WGA strike

Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan Paul Dano, asked about the WGA strike: “My wife is currently picketing with our 6-month-old strapped to her chest. And I will go picket with them when I’m done here.” Paul Dano, asked about the WGA strike: “My wife is currently picketing with our 6-month-old strapped to her chest. And I will go picket with them when I’m done here.” https://t.co/3ucVBbO1X6

Jury member of Cannes 2023, Paul Dano revealed that his wife was at the WGA strike and that she was on the picket lines with their 6-month-old child. The actor and director shared that once he returns home after Cannes 2023 comes to an end, he will join them both.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike is an ongoing labor dispute between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which began on May 2, 2023.

Since Cannes 2023 has just started, movie lovers can look forward to more such viral moments in the coming days of the festival.

