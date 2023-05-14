Fast X early reactions: Is this Vin Diesel movie worth a watch?

Fast X is the brand new installment in the popular Fast & Furious franchise. The highly-awaited action movie starring Vin Diesel is all set to make its arrival in theatres in the United States on May 19, 2023. The movie's story has been written by Dan Mazeau, Zach Dean, and Justin Lin. Mazeau and Lin are the screenplay writers of the movie as well, while Louis Leterrier has acted as the director.

The movie had its world premiere on May 12, 2023, at the Colosseum in Rome. It was a star-studded affair with exciting appearances from the promising cast of Fast X, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno, and others.

After the premiere of the film, early reactions have already begun to come to the surface ahead of the movie's theatrical debut in the United States.

Eric Eisenberg @eeisenberg Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX https://t.co/fgZy6gjYTR

Individuals who were lucky enough to be at the Rome premiere and watch Fast X, are addressing it as, "stupidly entertaining", "an entertaining thrill ride", a “visual spectacle”. Some have even gone on to declare that the new movie will potentially put the franchise "back on track."

Twitter is buzzing as early reactions on Fast X arrive after the World premiere of the movie in Rome

Take a closer look at some of the fans' early reactions to Fast X:

Kirsten @KirstenAcuna #FastX has a needle drop I've been waiting yrs for. Almost lost it in the theater when it came on. A Jersey staple (of every party/club ever?), crowds are gonna lose it when it plays. Can't believe this was somehow never in the Fast Saga. They know their audience. #FastX has a needle drop I've been waiting yrs for. Almost lost it in the theater when it came on. A Jersey staple (of every party/club ever?), crowds are gonna lose it when it plays. Can't believe this was somehow never in the Fast Saga. They know their audience.

Joseph Deckelmeier @joedeckelmeier #FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. #FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. https://t.co/UjOlR77aEF

Simon Thompson @ShowbizSimon #FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? #FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? https://t.co/9Xeuj2In7z

Kirsten @KirstenAcuna Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. https://t.co/0EWbLNezOi

By the looks of the early reactions to the new Fast & Furious installment, it is quite evident that the movie has all the elements to be a perfect comeback movie filled with electrifying action-packed sequences. One fan also mentioned that the movie has an astounding ending, which makes it even more intriguing.

Jason Momoa's portrayal of the antagonist, Dante Reyes, in the movie, has also been immensely praised by fans. Some have even called his character "F&F's version of The Joker". The character has been described by fans as "fierce and flamboyant".

Momoa's take on the character's freshly woven dark humor has also been appreciated by early viewers. From all these reactions, it's safe to say that the movie will most definitely be worth the watch.

More details about Fast X

Based on the titular characters written by Gary Scott Thompson, the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious Saga is currently in its third decade. The official brief synopsis for the new movie, given by The Fast Saga, reads as follows:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

It continues:

"In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."

It further states:

"Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance."

The cast list for the movie includes:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Brie Larson as Tess

Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes

Daniela Melchior as Isabel

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Ellmanson-Shaw

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Rita Moreno as Abuela

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Don't forget to watch Fast X, which will have its theatrical release in the United States on May 19, 2023.

