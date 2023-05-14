Fast X early reactions: Is this Vin Diesel movie worth a watch?

Fast X is the brand new installment in the popular Fast & Furious franchise. The highly-awaited action movie starring Vin Diesel is all set to make its arrival in theatres in the United States on May 19, 2023. The movie's story has been written by Dan Mazeau, Zach Dean, and Justin Lin. Mazeau and Lin are the screenplay writers of the movie as well, while Louis Leterrier has acted as the director.
The movie had its world premiere on May 12, 2023, at the Colosseum in Rome. It was a star-studded affair with exciting appearances from the promising cast of Fast X, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno, and others.
After the premiere of the film, early reactions have already begun to come to the surface ahead of the movie's theatrical debut in the United States.
Individuals who were lucky enough to be at the Rome premiere and watch Fast X, are addressing it as, "stupidly entertaining", "an entertaining thrill ride", a “visual spectacle”. Some have even gone on to declare that the new movie will potentially put the franchise "back on track."
Twitter is buzzing as early reactions on Fast X arrive after the World premiere of the movie in Rome
Take a closer look at some of the fans' early reactions to Fast X:
By the looks of the early reactions to the new Fast & Furious installment, it is quite evident that the movie has all the elements to be a perfect comeback movie filled with electrifying action-packed sequences. One fan also mentioned that the movie has an astounding ending, which makes it even more intriguing.
Jason Momoa's portrayal of the antagonist, Dante Reyes, in the movie, has also been immensely praised by fans. Some have even called his character "F&F's version of The Joker". The character has been described by fans as "fierce and flamboyant".
Momoa's take on the character's freshly woven dark humor has also been appreciated by early viewers. From all these reactions, it's safe to say that the movie will most definitely be worth the watch.
More details about Fast X
Based on the titular characters written by Gary Scott Thompson, the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious Saga is currently in its third decade. The official brief synopsis for the new movie, given by The Fast Saga, reads as follows:
"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."
It continues:
"In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."
It further states:
"Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance."
The cast list for the movie includes:
- Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto
- Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz
- Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw
- Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce
- Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker
- Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes
- John Cena as Jakob Toretto
- Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey
- Sung Kang as Han Lue
- Brie Larson as Tess
- Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes
- Daniela Melchior as Isabel
- Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody
- Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Ellmanson-Shaw
- Charlize Theron as Cipher
- Rita Moreno as Abuela
- Michael Rooker as Buddy
Don't forget to watch Fast X, which will have its theatrical release in the United States on May 19, 2023.