“Fast X belongs to Jason Momoa”: First reactions of Fast and Furious 10 hail Momoa’s Dante

Fast X is about to take over the summer season, and it is already off to a great start with largely positive early reactions. The review embargo will soon be lifting, but the first reactions to the film are in, and a majority of them are praising Jason Momoa’s performance as the new villain, Dante.

Simon Thompson @ShowbizSimon #FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? #FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? https://t.co/9Xeuj2In7z

With the last few films, the Fast Saga has begun to focus more on its villains and Fast X continues the trend with Momoa. While people are enjoying the visual spectacle of the penultimate Fast & Furious outing, it will find most of its success due to what Momoa offers to the story as Dante Reyes.

Early Fast X reactions largely praise Jason Momoa

Fast X cast members (Image via Universal)

Most early reactions are calling Fast X another thrill ride that brings in more death-defying stunts. The Fast family are all great, and along with Momoa, Alan Ritchson’s Agent Aimes also proves to be a worthy addition to the franchise.

The following reactions give us a reason to be excited about Vin Diesel’s upcoming movie:

Joseph Deckelmeier @joedeckelmeier #FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. #FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. https://t.co/UjOlR77aEF

Steven Weintraub @colliderfrosty



'Fast Five' is still my favorite. The best part of #FastX is #JasonMomoa . Loved his performance and he’s having the time of his life in every scene as he goes after Dom and everyone else. Rest of the movie is exactly what you’re expecting.'Fast Five' is still my favorite. The best part of #FastX is #JasonMomoa. Loved his performance and he’s having the time of his life in every scene as he goes after Dom and everyone else. Rest of the movie is exactly what you’re expecting. 'Fast Five' is still my favorite. https://t.co/q1vjUKthOf

Liam @LiamTCrowley #FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience. @ComicBook #FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience. @ComicBook https://t.co/5XWLT4daQO

Simon Thompson @ShowbizSimon The other standout addition in #FastX is Alan Ritchson as Aimes. The bounty of new faces being their own thing to the table (even the brief ones) alongside the returning cast yet somehow it doesn’t feel like too many cooks. My full review drops @ThePlaylistNews Wednesday 5/17. The other standout addition in #FastX is Alan Ritchson as Aimes. The bounty of new faces being their own thing to the table (even the brief ones) alongside the returning cast yet somehow it doesn’t feel like too many cooks. My full review drops @ThePlaylistNews Wednesday 5/17.

Atom @theatomreview #FastX REVIEW: Epic, shocking & more furious than ever! Emotional triumph, CRAZY TWISTS & an intense climax that’ll jerk your gears off for an explosive finale. This isn’t just another fast film, it’s one the BEST action movies ever made! A fitting end setting what’s next #FAST10 #FastX REVIEW: Epic, shocking & more furious than ever! Emotional triumph, CRAZY TWISTS & an intense climax that’ll jerk your gears off for an explosive finale. This isn’t just another fast film, it’s one the BEST action movies ever made! A fitting end setting what’s next #FAST10 https://t.co/1oOL4bcYUg

Eric Eisenberg @eeisenberg Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX https://t.co/fgZy6gjYTR

The comparison of Momoa’s villainous performance to Joker makes him even more interesting for viewers because that’s not what many expect out of a Fast & Furious movie. However, it’d be great if the latest movie brings such a high-caliber villain into the mix.

While the aforementioned reactions were all positive, there are a couple that also give the film a few demerits. One of the following critics even goes on to call Fast X the worst film of the franchise:

Kirsten @KirstenAcuna Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. https://t.co/0EWbLNezOi

Germain Lussier @GermainLussier



But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. #FastX is the worst Fast yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it's the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of "Family" is an afterthought.But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. #FastX is the worst Fast yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it's the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of "Family" is an afterthought. But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. https://t.co/zYdDFwSg0T

Jason Momoa’s Dante in Fast & Furious 10 explained

Jason Momoa as Dante (Image via Universal)

The franchise was in dire need of another strong villain for Dom to take on as we’ve already seen him fight some tough antagonists such as Owen Shaw, Deckard Shaw, Mose Jakande, Connor Rhodes, and Jokob Toretto.

If the above reactions are to be believed, then Jason Momoa seems to be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The Fast Saga has always portrayed Dom and his family as righteous heroes. But their actions have consequences and Fast 10 focuses on them through Dante. Even though Dom and his team always fought for good, they have been destructive with their methods, which led to the rise of many villains.

Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, in particular, was a villain who wanted revenge for what Dom’s family did to his brother Owen.

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast 10 (Image via Universal)

Similarly, Dante seeks vengeance for what Dom and co. did to his father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) back in Fast Five. He was a wealthy politician and drug lord in Brazil and team Dom stole his safe that carried over $100 million. They wrecked half of Rio in the process and Reyes was also killed off!

But Fast X retcons this story by adding Dante into the car chase. Looking at things from his perspective, Dom’s family destroyed his family by taking his father down. Now, having struggled for so many years behind the scenes, he is returning to enact his revenge upon Dom!

This is the summer of evil villains because after the High Evolutionary in Guardians 3, Dante will also prove to be an intense bad guy with a lot of flair!

Fast X hits theaters on May 19.

