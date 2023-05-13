“Fast X belongs to Jason Momoa”: First reactions of Fast and Furious 10 hail Momoa’s Dante

Fast X is about to take over the summer season, and it is already off to a great start with largely positive early reactions. The review embargo will soon be lifting, but the first reactions to the film are in, and a majority of them are praising Jason Momoa’s performance as the new villain, Dante.
With the last few films, the Fast Saga has begun to focus more on its villains and Fast X continues the trend with Momoa. While people are enjoying the visual spectacle of the penultimate Fast & Furious outing, it will find most of its success due to what Momoa offers to the story as Dante Reyes.
Early Fast X reactions largely praise Jason Momoa
Most early reactions are calling Fast X another thrill ride that brings in more death-defying stunts. The Fast family are all great, and along with Momoa, Alan Ritchson’s Agent Aimes also proves to be a worthy addition to the franchise.
The following reactions give us a reason to be excited about Vin Diesel’s upcoming movie:
The comparison of Momoa’s villainous performance to Joker makes him even more interesting for viewers because that’s not what many expect out of a Fast & Furious movie. However, it’d be great if the latest movie brings such a high-caliber villain into the mix.
While the aforementioned reactions were all positive, there are a couple that also give the film a few demerits. One of the following critics even goes on to call Fast X the worst film of the franchise:
Jason Momoa’s Dante in Fast & Furious 10 explained
The franchise was in dire need of another strong villain for Dom to take on as we’ve already seen him fight some tough antagonists such as Owen Shaw, Deckard Shaw, Mose Jakande, Connor Rhodes, and Jokob Toretto.
If the above reactions are to be believed, then Jason Momoa seems to be exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Fast Saga has always portrayed Dom and his family as righteous heroes. But their actions have consequences and Fast 10 focuses on them through Dante. Even though Dom and his team always fought for good, they have been destructive with their methods, which led to the rise of many villains.
Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, in particular, was a villain who wanted revenge for what Dom’s family did to his brother Owen.
Similarly, Dante seeks vengeance for what Dom and co. did to his father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) back in Fast Five. He was a wealthy politician and drug lord in Brazil and team Dom stole his safe that carried over $100 million. They wrecked half of Rio in the process and Reyes was also killed off!
But Fast X retcons this story by adding Dante into the car chase. Looking at things from his perspective, Dom’s family destroyed his family by taking his father down. Now, having struggled for so many years behind the scenes, he is returning to enact his revenge upon Dom!
This is the summer of evil villains because after the High Evolutionary in Guardians 3, Dante will also prove to be an intense bad guy with a lot of flair!
Fast X hits theaters on May 19.