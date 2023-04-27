4 Fast & Furious spinoffs that could happen after Fast 11

Fast X is yet to be released and the development on Fast 11 has already begun, with director Louis Leterrier returning to helm the film. It is said to be the finale for the Fast franchise. But since the 10 Fast & Furious movies so far have grossed over $6.6 billion for Universal, it’s highly unlikely that the studio will stop after Fast 11.

Fast 11 might mark the end for Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, who could make a big sacrifice in the finale. But other popular characters will still be around. So, the studio could continue with a few spinoffs, involving the likes of Letty Ortiz, Luke Hobbs, Deckard Shaw, Jakob Toretto, and multiple others.

Mr. Nobody’s Agency, and 3 other possible Fast & Furious spinoffs after Fast 11

1) Hobbs and Shaw 2

Hobbs & Shaw (Image via Universal)

Dwayne Johnson has been vocal about not coming back in Fast X or 11. But if Dom dies, Hobbs will be the only alpha character left, other than Deckard Shaw. So Dwayne Johnson could certainly return to pay off the setup that came at the end of Hobbs & Shaw. Hattie Shaw could also be back. But most importantly, Ryan Reynolds will also join the squad of Hobbs and Shaw 2.

Since Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam stint did not work out well for him, he should return to what he does best. One of his most successful movies was Hobbs and Shaw, which went on to make $760 million worldwide. Hence, the Fast Saga could afford to have at least one more Hobbs & Shaw movie.

Eteon’s director in Hobbs & Shaw (Image via Universal)

There are plenty of mysteries surrounding the franchise, as we still don’t know who the head of Eteon is. And there’s also the question of who the father of Luke Hobbs is. So, it’d be interesting to see if Hobbs & Shaw 2 would solve those mysteries.

For now, Dwayne Johnson is going to be busy with Red Notice 2 & 3. He is also expected to work on a live-action Moana movie after that. But once Fast 11 comes out by 2025, he could get ready to film Hobbs & Shaw 2 in 2026 so that the sequel arrives in 2027.

2) Mr. Nobody’s Agency

John Cena as Jokob Toretto (Image via Universal)

Dominic Toretto might perish in Fast 11, but his brother Jakob will still be alive. We’ve already seen that John Cena’s Jakob is another powerhouse of the franchise. He used to work for Mr. Nobody. So, he could always go back to the agency, which is currently led by another skilled agent like Aimes.

With Mr. Nobody missing, Alan Ritchson’s Agent Aimes has become the new leader of his agency. He is another Hulking persona and Reacher on Prime Video proves how amazing Ritchson could be in an action movie role. So, Ritchson and John Cena could team up in a spinoff movie.

They could also be joined by Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody from The Fate of the Furious. Their spy agency could bring in some more familiar actors to join their squad.

3) All Female Spinoff

Letty and Ramsey (Image via Universal)

We’ve heard talks of an all-female Fast and Furious movie for a while now. By the time we reach Fast 11, we’d already have characters like Letty, Mia, Ramsey, Elle, and Brie Larson’s Tess. So, there are enough characters here to pull off another great Fast and Furious outing.

But there’s a possibility that Gal Gadot’s Gisele will also return in Fast 11. With Gadot being out of the Wonder Woman gig, she has already shown interest in coming back as Gisele.

She could also be added to the all-female squad, and as such, the film would have both Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel starring in a single movie. Their team-up with Letty would be a treat to watch for fans.

4) Tokyo Drift 2

Sean and Han in Tokyo Drift (Image via Universal)

The possibility of a Tokyo Drift sequel to happen is bleak. But it would be great if Universal could come up with a low-budget movie, or perhaps even a series. The Fast Saga has already reunited Han and Sean from Tokyo Drift.

So after Fast 11, these two could continue to star in another project set in Tokyo. To raise the hype for this one, even Tej and Roman could be added to it along with a few female characters such as Gisele, Elle, and Ramsey.

This way, almost every important Fast franchise character will get a spinoff to continue The Fast Saga beyond Fast 11.

