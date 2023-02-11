Vin Diesel wants MCU icon Robert Downey Jr. to star in next Fast and Furious film

Ahead of the premiere of Fast X, the tenth major installment in the Fast and Furious series, lead star Vin Diesel has revealed who he wants for the final installment of the series. According to reports, the tenth and final Fast and Furious film will conclude the series, which has easily become a major part of pop culture.

In a recent interview with Variety, Vin Diesel, who is well-known as Dominic Toretto in the series, expressed his desire to see Robert Downey Jr. in the final installment of Fast and Furious. This may not be an impossibility given the franchise's previous exploits with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Jason Momoa.

Momoa will make his Fast and Furious debut appearance in Fast X, which is slated to premiere globally on May 19, 2023.

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon as potential candidates for the final installment according to Fast and Furious stars

While it seems like an impossibility that Robert Downey Jr., who recently retired from his role as Iron Man, would agree to play a role in the final installment of the fabled Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel believes that the final film's plot has a character who resembles the 57-year-old.

This reported character will be the "antithesis of Dom." The character will promote AI and driverless cars, going completely against the philosophy of Dominic and his family. In an interview with Variety, Vin Diesel revealed that he would want Robert Downey Jr. to play this role. He further went on to explain the character, saying:

"Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,...There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."

When asked if Diesel has pitched the idea to Robert Downey Jr. yet, the actor responded in a playfully menacing tone, saying:

"How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity."

However, Diesel's co-star Michelle Rodriguez had other plans for the final installment of the franchise. She cited Matt Damon, one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, as a perfect addition to the cast list. In an interview on the red carpet, Michelle Rodriguez said:

"Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon!... I want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!"

It will be quite some time before viewers have any clarity on which A-lister is next to join the cast, but based on social media reactions, netizens don't seem very concerned about this.

When the news about Diesel wanting Robert Downey Jr. broke out, viewers seemed more concerned that an additional film would be coming out, with most claiming that they believed Fast X was the last on the long list.

Fast X will be out in theaters worldwide next month.

