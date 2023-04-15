Dwayne Johnson's biggest hits: Furious 7 and 3 other box office successes

Dwayne Johnson has enjoyed tremendous popularity since his time in WWE as a pro wrestler. However, his popularity soared across the globe when he entered Hollywood. His fame and following as a wrestler has helped many movies, be it the Fast and Furious franchise or Baywatch, top the charts at the box office.

Last year, Dwayne Johnson entered DC with Black Adam, and it grossed $387 million worldwide. He reportedly has plans to make Black Adam and Superman the focus of DC, and according to rumors, he went to great lengths to achieve it.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Image via. British GQ)

Dwayne Johnson has established himself as a famous actor with his iconic humor and larger-than-life action scenes. To protect his movie and his real-life persona as a star, he even had clauses in his contract during Fast and Furious that said he could not be shown losing a fight.

It is irrefutable that he has become one of the top-selling points of any movie. He has an extensive diet to maintain his physique and is popular across social media through a plethora of memes. All of this pays off, with his movies turning blockbusters and pulling in record-breaking numbers.

Furious 7, Moana, and 2 other Dwayne Johnson movies that have been box office successes

1) Furious 7 (2013) - $1.5 Billion

Although, in most cases, the trifecta of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Paul Walker are equally responsible for pulling the audience to the theaters, this movie’s success is marked by the tragedy of Paul Walker’s untimely death. Furious 7 was the last film where the audience saw the actor. Naturally, everyone went to the theaters to pay tribute to the legendary hero, becoming one of the biggest successes in the franchise.

The plot of the movie follows Dominic Toretto and his family as Shaw's brother comes back with bloody revenge in mind. However, it is not just the family that is in danger, but the fate of a crucial program that cannot fall into the wrong hands.

The movie broke many records when it came out in 2015. True to its name, it was one of the fastest films to cross the $1 billion benchmark. It also holds the record of being the second highest-grossing film of all time by Universal and falls right behind Jurassic Park.

2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) - $962.5 Million

The movie took the internet by storm and became one of the most quotable movies of Dwayne Johnson's career. The original Jumanji featuring Robin Williams was a massive success with kids and teens, so it was only a matter of time before Hollywood attempted to replicate its success. It did, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became one of the highest-grossing films of Dwayne Johnson’s career.

The movie follows a bunch of high schoolers who have been sent to detention. When these students start playing an old video game, they suddenly get transported into the world of the game. It becomes clear that they must finish it successfully to get to their own world.

The movie featured the famous friendship between the duo Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and had top-notch direction by Jake Kasdan. The script did not take itself too seriously, and the humor, along with the serious moments, made it an instant hit at the box office.

3) Moana (2016) - $643.7 Million

Dwayne Johnson may be a lot of things, but nobody could have thought of him as being a singer. However, that is what worked for him in the movie. His limited vocal range fits perfectly with his role and makes it fun and even endearing for the audience.

The movie is centered around the fictional island of Te Fiti, where Moana and his father, Chief Tui, live happily. However, the fish and animals start to die because of a mysterious blight. Moana takes it upon herself to embark on an adventure to return prosperity to her beloved homeland.

The story is impeccable, and the visuals are absolutely stunning. The movie offers a lot in terms of thematic exploration and is one of the best movies by Disney. Moana was so successful that the titular character was included as the 12th Disney princess to honor her journey.

4) The Mummy Returns (2001) - $443.3 Million

The film's success becomes surprising and understandable to the audience when they hear that it was the first feature-length film done by Dwayne Johnson. Very few could have managed to see huge success in their first film, let alone it become one of the top-grossing films of their career. However, Dwayne Johnson’s fame as The Rock and previous ventures have aided in smoothening his journey as an actor.

The plot follows an archeologist couple and their son who find a bracelet of Anubis in one of their ventures. The bracelet latches on to him, showing him visions of a dark past. Meanwhile, the cult kidnaps his mother, Evelyn, to get a hold of the bracelet. They want the power of Anubis to help them resurrect Imhotep, the Egyptian high priestess who would beat the evil Scorpion king.

The movie solidified Dwayne Johnson’s on-screen presence. The success was so massive that it even landed him his own spin-off movie.

Dwayne Johnson has many upcoming projects lined up for this year, including Red One, a live-action version of Moana, San Andreas 2, and many more that will keep viewers busy in times to come. As such, the audience and fans hope that the success of Dwayne Johnson will continue even in his upcoming ventures.

