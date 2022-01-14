5 times Dwayne Johnson gave fitness fashion a break and rocked in suits

People’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne Johnson, is one of the highest-paid actors in the world right now. His contribution to Hollywood has been immense. One of the prime reasons he remains the talk of the town is his muscular physique that can melt any woman or man.

We all had a crush on him at some point in time. His 52-inch chest, 36-inch waist, 33-inch thighs, 22-inch biceps, and 15-inch feet measurements cannot be maintained by most celebrities.

Everyone knows about his work ethic and determination. It is his persistent workout schedule that helps him maintain his chiseled body. Since he is a fitness freak, his most common go-to attire has been his gym wear.

5 times Dwayne Johnson rocked a suit

This doesn't mean that 'The Rock' can’t pull off a suit with the same grace and style. And there are no two opinions on the fact that he still looks as attractive as he does in his gym wear. Here are some examples of when he blew our minds by draping himself in a suit.

5) At the launch of Red notice

The Rock posted on his Instagram with his co-actors Ryan Renolds and Gal Gadot at the premiere of Red Notice. Dwayne can be seen flaunting his perfect body in a purple tuxedo. The custom-made outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren, and notably, it was made of precious Amethyst velvet.

The movie, Red Notice, is believed to be the most pricey production of Netflix.

4) Expressing his love for Teremana tequila

Dwayne Johnson's premium tequila brand Teremana has been a part of his life that he has been very excited about. In a post promoting the tequila brand founded by him, The Rock can be seen donning a black suit with brown shoes. He carries a backpack with himself in the picture, which is in the classy brown shade.

3) At the UK premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne Johnson is a traditional icon for the term “masculine”. At the UK premiere of his movie Jumanji, the actor was styled in a shocking pink Fuschia blazer with formal pants. For anyone who thought that he couldn't pull off the hot pink shade, you will be disappointed to know that he caught the audience’s attention for the right reasons.

Dwayne Johnson carried the attire flawlessly and with ease. His bright pink blazer over a white shirt with a black bow tie, navy blue formal trousers, and black shoes made him the highlight of the event. He thanked his stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, for designing an exceptional piece. He expressed his gratitude towards her and called her a rare gem for creatively styling a big, brown tattooed man.

2) The purple checkered suit in China

The 49-year-old Fast and Furious actor, Dwayne Johnson, looked ravishing in a pink checkered suit. He paired his suit with a white shirt and brown loafers.

Dwayne Johnson in Chine (Image via Pinterest)

1) At the “San Andreas” Los Angeles Premiere In 2015

Dwayne Johnson carried a plaid suit to perfection. His suit had the correct fabric and fit. For a man of his size to not look like a sofa is not so easy, but he chose the right outfit.

If it's someone as classy as The Rock, any outfit can be transformed from ordinary to extraordinary. After going through the list, I'm sure every reader would agree to this.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

