Every Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart movie ever made, ranked from worst to best

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, better known as "The Rock," are two of Hollywood's most well-liked and successful actors. Thanks to their distinctive blend of comedy, action, and magnetic personalities, they have become household names and fan favorites.

They have starred in several movies together throughout their careers, enthralling viewers with their distinct sense of comedy and action. We examine each Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart film in-depth, ranking them from worst to best.

We'll take a deeper look at the dynamics between the two performers and their influence in the movie business, from Central Intelligence to the critically acclaimed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This list is not only for fans of these actors but also for movie enthusiasts who want to know about the best collaborations between these two phenomenal actors.

This ranking is based on the critical and commercial reception of the films, and personal opinions may vary.

List of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart movies ranked from worst to best

5) Central Intelligence (2016)

The Rock and Kevin Hart in a scene from the film 'Central Intelligence' (2016) (Image via Warner Bros)

In this action-comedy film, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart play former high school classmates who team up to take down a dangerous CIA agent. The film follows the story of Bob (Johnson), a once overweight and bullied high school student who has transformed himself into a deadly CIA agent, and Calvin (Hart), an accountant who is still struggling with the insecurities of his high school past.

When Bob reaches out to Calvin for help, he finds himself drawn into a dangerous world of espionage and international crime. The film received mixed reviews, with some praising the chemistry between the two leads while others criticized the plot for being formulaic.

Critics praised the chemistry between Johnson and Hart, describing it as "explosive" and "hilarious," while their comedic timing was also highlighted. However, the film was criticized for its lack of originality and predictability, and some reviewers found the humor to be offensive.

Despite this, the film was a box office success, grossing over $200 million worldwide, and it solidified the status of both actors as leading comedic stars in Hollywood.

4) DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound in DC League of Super-Pets (2022) (Image via Warner Bros)

The animated film was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and stars Dwayne Johnson voicing Krypto the Superdog and Kevin Hart voicing Ace the Bat-Hound. The film is based on the DC comics series of the same name and focuses on the pets of the DC universe as they team up to save the day.

The film was released on May 20, 2022, and was a box office success, grossing $207.4 million. The movie was well received by audiences, particularly children, who loved the adorable and heroic antics of the animal characters.

Critics also gave the film fairly positive reviews, praising the voice acting and the film's humor. The chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as Krypto and Ace, respectively, was also noted as a highlight. The film's success has also led to talks of a sequel.

3) Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

The Rock and Kevin Hart in a scene from the film 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (2019) (Image via Columbia Pictures)

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle once again stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan and is a box office success, grossing over $800 million worldwide. The film generally received positive reviews, with critics praising the comedic performances of the cast and the special effects.

The movie follows the protagonists as they enter the game again to save one of their own, introducing new characters, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, as their avatars. The movie received plaudits for its inventive use of avatars and for maintaining the exciting, adventurous, and funny tone of the original movie. Critics also praised the cast's chemistry, especially that between Johnson and Hart, who once again turned in hilarious gold.

The film was also noted for its heartwarming message and ability to appeal to both children and adults. It was a hit with audiences, grossing over $800 million worldwide and solidifying its place as one of the year's most successful films.

2) Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in a scene from the film 'Hobbs & Shaw' (2019) with Kevin Hart (Image via Universal Pictures)

The spin-off from the Fast and Furious franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, was a box office success and received positive reviews from critics. Kevin Hart has a small role as a CIA agent in this movie. The film follows the story of Hobbs (Johnson) and Shaw (Statham), two unlikely allies who team up to stop a cyber-genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba) from destroying the world.

The film's action sequences and the chemistry between Johnson and Statham were praised. Critics praised the film's high-octane action and the lead actor's performances, especially the chemistry between Johnson and Statham.

Reviews of the movie's comedy and Hart's portrayal of a CIA operative were mostly favorable. The movie was a commercial success, earning over $760 million globally and securing its place as a popular spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, despite some complaints about its complex premise.

1) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart in a still from the film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017) (Image via Columbia Pictures)

The sequel and reboot to the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, was a box office success and received positive reviews from critics. The film follows a group of high school students who get sucked into the Jumanji video game and become their avatars, played by Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan.

Critics praised the comedic performances of the cast and the special effects. The film was praised for its innovative take on the original story and its ability to create a new generation of fans. Critics also highlighted the chemistry between the cast, particularly Johnson and Hart, who delivered comedic gold.

The film was also noted for its heartwarming message and ability to appeal to both children and adults. It was a hit with audiences, grossing over $962 million worldwide and solidifying its place as one of the year's most successful films.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart form a dynamic duo

The dynamic duo of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

These movies highlight the dynamic chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who have succeeded in bringing their own mix of action and comedy to the big screen.

Some movies, like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, have performed well both commercially and critically, while others, like Central Intelligence, have garnered less favorable reviews. Regardless, The Rock and Hart's on-screen chemistry is consistently one of the movie's highlights and makes for an entertaining and delightful watch.

Poll : 0 votes