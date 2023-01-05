''So much for their 100th anniversary'': Twitter furious as Warner Bros. Discovery removes 256 Looney Tunes shorts from HBO Max

After numerous chops in the world of animated shows, fans have been dealt a huge blow with the removal of Looney Tunes from HBO Max. The Flinstones, another popular cartoon, has also been removed from the streaming giant. The removal consisted of 256 shorts from the cartoon series.

This has sparked massive outrage amongst fans, especially those who grew up watching the show on television. This comes after HBO scrapped much of its content with a vision of building something bigger. The vintage animated shorts numbered 511, but now only 255 remain.

This resulted in fans taking to social media platforms like Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the streaming giant. One of the fans commented:

"So much for their 100th Anniversary"

This effectively sums up the mood that is quite prevalent across the internet. Read on to learn more about how fans reacted to the news.

How are fans reacting to the removal of Looney Tunes from HBO Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery has recently tried to reinstate its content to suit the growing needs of the OTT industry, which has seen a severe boom since the pandemic. One of the worst affected areas in this regard has been the cartoon industry, with multiple cancelations from not only HBO but also other streaming sites.

Looney Tunes, Infinity Train, Close Enough, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes, Victor and Valentino, Uncle Grandpa, and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs are among the shows that have been pulled out from HBO Max. This is bound to make cartoon show fans furious, especially when many audiences relate nostalgia to these shows.

Vincent Alexander @NonsenseIsland CCN @thecartoonnews HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. https://t.co/hk0YrB1aAg I've said this before, but the entire reason people have fondness for Warner Bros. as a company is because of the WB shield at the beginning of the Looney Tunes cartoons. These masterpieces should be available to as many people as possible. Bring the cartoons back. twitter.com/thecartoonnews… I've said this before, but the entire reason people have fondness for Warner Bros. as a company is because of the WB shield at the beginning of the Looney Tunes cartoons. These masterpieces should be available to as many people as possible. Bring the cartoons back. twitter.com/thecartoonnews… https://t.co/M4OaAmaTmX

Animation on HBO Max @AnimationOnMax Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic "LOONEY TUNES" shorts on HBO Max have mysteriously vanished. This removes 256 of the previously 511 available shorts, mostly from the year 1951 onward. Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic "LOONEY TUNES" shorts on HBO Max have mysteriously vanished. This removes 256 of the previously 511 available shorts, mostly from the year 1951 onward. https://t.co/CFbQxCSsD9

Meh @idontcare8273 @DiscussingFilm I will never understand why Warner/Turner continues to force its divisions to pay licensing fees to their other divisions. Been like this for decades. For example, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim has to pay DC in order to air DC content, despite them being owned by the same company. @DiscussingFilm I will never understand why Warner/Turner continues to force its divisions to pay licensing fees to their other divisions. Been like this for decades. For example, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim has to pay DC in order to air DC content, despite them being owned by the same company.

SpongeLiam @SpongeLiam_



It's the dang Looney Tunes. Like pure, classic Looney Tunes just gone from HBO Max like that.



There is no excuse here, just idiocy CN News/Schedules @CNschedules



variety.com/2023/digital/n… "The "Looney Tunes" and "Flintstones" content was licensed to HBO Max from WB under an intra-company deal. Those licensing agreements expired at the end of 2022 and HBO Max did not renew them, as it seeks to reduce content expenses." "The "Looney Tunes" and "Flintstones" content was licensed to HBO Max from WB under an intra-company deal. Those licensing agreements expired at the end of 2022 and HBO Max did not renew them, as it seeks to reduce content expenses."variety.com/2023/digital/n… You can argue to the wall and back about how the removed shows so far "aren't popular" or whatever, but have fun trying to excuse this one.It's the dang Looney Tunes. Like pure, classic Looney Tunes just gone from HBO Max like that.There is no excuse here, just idiocy twitter.com/CNschedules/st… You can argue to the wall and back about how the removed shows so far "aren't popular" or whatever, but have fun trying to excuse this one.It's the dang Looney Tunes. Like pure, classic Looney Tunes just gone from HBO Max like that.There is no excuse here, just idiocy twitter.com/CNschedules/st…

Shady/Leevi @ShadyShariest "HBO Max removes seasons of Looney Tunes and Flintstones"



I dont... Is the idea to somehow save money by not having anything on the service? "HBO Max removes seasons of Looney Tunes and Flintstones"I dont... Is the idea to somehow save money by not having anything on the service? https://t.co/0Z5SFClLfi

IRVA @IRVA_Fin @ShadyShariest Yeah I have a really hard time imagining Looney Tunes not getting any views. Unless they actually have hard data on it not getting views, which makes me wonder how people are watching their Looney Tunes then @ShadyShariest Yeah I have a really hard time imagining Looney Tunes not getting any views. Unless they actually have hard data on it not getting views, which makes me wonder how people are watching their Looney Tunes then

Looney Tunes dates back nearly 100 years, to 1930, when Warner Brothers launched the animated series. The short films were categorized into seasons, with the first fifteen seasons coming between 1930 and 1949. These shorts are still available, but everything after 1950 has been removed from the site.

The short film series is so prevalent that many of its characters have become pop culture icons over the past few years, like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig. It was originally created by Leon Schlesinger and animators Hugh Harman and Rudolph Ising.

David klein @dkleinvol1 @hbomax why did you take off so many seasons of Looney Tunes? My 2 year old daughter is extremely upset. It is one if the only things she can watch. Please bring back all the seasons. @hbomax why did you take off so many seasons of Looney Tunes? My 2 year old daughter is extremely upset. It is one if the only things she can watch. Please bring back all the seasons.

The huge uproar about the show's partial removal is a direct nod to the popularity it still enjoys around the world. It is also noteworthy that the animated series from the 1930s is still so relevant in 2023.

The media franchise also gave birth to numerous spinoffs, films, and other media, making their popularity long-lasting. Looney Tunes is still available in other formats, such as digital DVDs and other paid streaming services, but HBO Max was the best way to watch the show.

Some sources reported that Looney Tunes and other cartoon shows were removed due to maintenance issues and would be back soon. But a source from The A.V. Club confirmed that this was not the case and that the network purposefully removed the show.

As long as this happens, it will continue to generate uproar amongst fans. Hopefully, the viewers will get a solution soon enough. Stay tuned for more updates.

