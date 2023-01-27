Kevin Hart is set to perform at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 29, 2023, as part of the American actor and comedian's ongoing Reality Check tour.
Tickets for the event are available for through the comedian's official website or Ticketmaster from January 27, 2023. There are also several presales available, including the official live presale (Code: Comedy), the VIP presale, the official premium presale, an artists presale, and more.
Kevin Hart announced the new venue with a tweet, which also released the presale code:
A full list of Kevin Hart's shows for the second half of the Reality Check Tour
Beginning in September 2022, the first half of the Reality Check Tour began in September 2022, with four months of events across North America.
The second stretch of the tour was announced on November 28, 2022, when Kevin Hart first released a post on his Twitter, announcing the first of many international venues that would soon be added to the roster:
A month later, the comedian announced the full list of venues through another tweet. The complete schedule for the tour is as follows:
- December 16 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
- December 17 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
- December 31- Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Theatre
- January 1- Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Theatre
- February 10 Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre
- February 11, Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre
- February 15, Cape Town, South Africa, at Grand Arena at Grand West
- February 17, Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena Time Square
- February 18, Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena Time Square
- February 19, Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena Time Square
- February 21, Cairo, Egypt at Cairo Indoor Stadium
- February 22, Abu Dhabi, UAE at Etihad Arena
- February 24, Sakhir, Bahrain, at Al Dana Amphitheatre - Hartbeat Experience
- March 17, Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Las Vegas
- March 18, Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Las Vegas
- March 19, Honolulu, HI at Blaisdell Arena -
- March 22, Auckland, NZ at Spark Arena
- March 24, Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena
- March 25, Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- March 27, Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena
- March 29, Perth, AU at RAC Arena
- April 11, Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
- April 12, Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre
- April 13, Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
- April 14, Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
- April 15, London, ON at Budweiser Gardens
- April 16, Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre
- April 17, Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre
- April 18, Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre
- April 24, Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 25, Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- April 26, Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome
- April 27, London, UK at The O2 Arena
- April 28, London, UK at The O2 Arena
- April 29, Glasgow, UK at Ovo Hydro
Tracing Kevin Hart's Career
Kevin Hart began his career as a comedian with a show at The Laff House in Philadelphia, but his claim to fame came from his 2011 show, Laugh at My Pain, which grossed over 15 million dollars.
In his acting career, Hart first came to prominence in a cameo role in the 2001 sitcom TV series Undeclared, before going on to make his film debut with Paper Soldiers 2002. Hart is best known for his role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released in 2017.
The actor and comedian has since ventured into film production with his company HeartBeat Productions, which released its first film, Night School, in 2018