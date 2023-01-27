Kevin Hart is set to perform at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 29, 2023, as part of the American actor and comedian's ongoing Reality Check tour.

Tickets for the event are available for through the comedian's official website or Ticketmaster from January 27, 2023. There are also several presales available, including the official live presale (Code: Comedy), the VIP presale, the official premium presale, an artists presale, and more.

Kevin Hart announced the new venue with a tweet, which also released the presale code:

Kevin Hart @KevinHart4real #Realitychecktour Reality Check Tour is coming to Honolulu!! Pre-sale begins Wednesday with code COMEDY before general on sale Friday, get tickets at KEVINHARTNATION.COM Reality Check Tour is coming to Honolulu!! Pre-sale begins Wednesday with code COMEDY before general on sale Friday, get tickets at KEVINHARTNATION.COM! #Realitychecktour https://t.co/aKXmhQejH3

A full list of Kevin Hart's shows for the second half of the Reality Check Tour

Beginning in September 2022, the first half of the Reality Check Tour began in September 2022, with four months of events across North America.

The second stretch of the tour was announced on November 28, 2022, when Kevin Hart first released a post on his Twitter, announcing the first of many international venues that would soon be added to the roster:

Kevin Hart @KevinHart4real #ComedicRockStarShit SOUTH AFRICA!! Ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my #RealityCheckTour February 17, 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena | Time Square | Pretoria. Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY!!!! at Ticketmaster SOUTH AFRICA!! Ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my #RealityCheckTour February 17, 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena | Time Square | Pretoria. Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY!!!! at Ticketmaster 🇿🇦 #ComedicRockStarShit https://t.co/UAfbrDrfUI

A month later, the comedian announced the full list of venues through another tweet. The complete schedule for the tour is as follows:

December 16 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

December 17 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

December 31- Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Theatre

January 1- Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Theatre

February 10 Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

February 11, Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

February 15, Cape Town, South Africa, at Grand Arena at Grand West

February 17, Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena Time Square

February 18, Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena Time Square

February 19, Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena Time Square

February 21, Cairo, Egypt at Cairo Indoor Stadium

February 22, Abu Dhabi, UAE at Etihad Arena

February 24, Sakhir, Bahrain, at Al Dana Amphitheatre - Hartbeat Experience

March 17, Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Las Vegas

March 18, Las Vegas, NV at Resorts World Las Vegas

March 19, Honolulu, HI at Blaisdell Arena -

March 22, Auckland, NZ at Spark Arena

March 24, Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena

March 25, Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 27, Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena

March 29, Perth, AU at RAC Arena

April 11, Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

April 12, Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

April 13, Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

April 14, Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

April 15, London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

April 16, Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre

April 17, Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre

April 18, Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre

April 24, Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

April 25, Manchester, UK at AO Arena

April 26, Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome

April 27, London, UK at The O2 Arena

April 28, London, UK at The O2 Arena

April 29, Glasgow, UK at Ovo Hydro

Tracing Kevin Hart's Career

Kevin Hart began his career as a comedian with a show at The Laff House in Philadelphia, but his claim to fame came from his 2011 show, Laugh at My Pain, which grossed over 15 million dollars.

In his acting career, Hart first came to prominence in a cameo role in the 2001 sitcom TV series Undeclared, before going on to make his film debut with Paper Soldiers 2002. Hart is best known for his role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released in 2017.

The actor and comedian has since ventured into film production with his company HeartBeat Productions, which released its first film, Night School, in 2018

