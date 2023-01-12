When Dwayne Johnson trolled his best friend after the birth of his new baby in 2018

Dwayne Johnson's new baby in 2018 brought a lot of happy memories to the actor and his loved ones. However, it also brought in memes and a back-and-forth on social media with his best friend Kevin Hart.

Johnson is one of the most prominent personalities in Hollywood. He has starred in multiple blockbuster movie franchises over the years and one of the actors he has shared the screen with the most is Kevin Hart. They both appeared in the Jumanji franchise, Central Intelligence, Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw, and the latest animated film DC League of Superpets. It's no wonder why their friendship has also extended beyond the spotlight.

The Rock announced the birth of his third daughter Tiana Gia Johnson in April 2018 via social media. The photo saw Dwayne Johnson laying down on the bed while carrying his new baby. The post got millions of likes and heartwarming comments, but that wasn't the case for everybody.

Days later, Kevin posted an edited photo of The Rock with his new daughter. The photo saw the comedian's crying face in place of Tiana. Dwayne Johnson, of course, didn't let his best friend get away with his trolling. The former WWE Champion then posted the same edit on his account, but the caption was no longer the sweet and heartfelt one initially written to his daughter.

"To my beloved son, @kevinhart4real. Twinkle Twinkle little Hart. I just don’t know where to start. Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul. Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole. #Shhhh #JustShutYourLittleMouth #AndGoNightNight #OnDaddysPecMeat," Dwayne Johnson's post read.

Tiana Gia Johnson is The Rock's third and youngest daughter. His second child is Jasmine, who was born in 2015 with Lauren Hashian. His eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, was born in 2001 after his first marriage. Simone is now better known as Ava Raine in NXT.

Kevin Hart's response to Dwayne Johnson's new baby edit post of him

The chemistry between the two actors certainly entertains fans a lot, both in movies and behind the scenes. Although they're good friends, Kevin Hart made sure he still had a response to Dwayne.

In a reply to Dwayne Johnson's post, Kevin posted his own photo wherein he was the one carrying Johnson, who was edited on a different baby's body. This time around, the comedian didn't hold back with his caption.

"Long talk with this little big jacka** last night about the business & how hard we work & setting new goals for ourselves and also making 2018 possibly our biggest year yet. He got so excited because we started talking about Jumanji 2 & doing another movie together that I had to pop him in the mouth and tell him to shut the f**k up! The bottom line his that Kids will be Kids," A portion of Kevin Hart's caption read

It will certainly be a delight to see more interactions and projects between the notable Hollywood duo in the future.

