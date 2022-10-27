Did The Rock train his daughter Simone Johnson before her WWE debut?

The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson (aka Ava Raine) made her on-screen debut on the recent episode of NXT as a member of The Schism. Although the star is yet to compete inside a WWE ring, it seems like she's more than ready after some pointers from her father.

In February 2020, The People's Champion visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. During his visit, he caught up with some coaches and interacted with the trainees, including the then-18-year-old Simone Johnson. After Raine's training, The Rock walked inside the squared circle and showed the ropes to the upstart, besides helping other aspirants.

In a video posted on social media, the fourth-generation superstar noted that she started watching wrestling as a 9-year-old and has wanted to pursue it as a career. She added that being a part of WWE's training facility was highly rewarding while praising her father's supportive nature.

"He doesn't really push any of his ideals on me, and he's very supportive of me finding my own path and figuring out what works for me in terms of wrestling and move-set and character and everything like that," said Raine.

The Rock has high hopes from the WWE Performance Center when it comes to Simone Johnson's training

Although The Great One is a world-famous actor and a highly accomplished wrestler, he is also a proud and caring father.

During his visit, The Rock complimented the students at the Performance Center and their training regimen. He also added that he trusts WWE and the McMahon family regarding his daughter's wrestling career.

"Not only optimistic energy but also there's a hunger and a desire kid of energy here that permeates these walls. But also, too, it's very gratifying to see a lot of the young men and women here who are really putting in the hard work, to succeed in a business that is in my blood and that I love. There is only one place that I would trust my daughter, and that is with my own family. Meaning the McMahon family and the WWE, and this Performance Center," said The Rock.

Simone Johnson is now officially part of WWE's third brand. Hence, it will be interesting to see what she offers to the company.

