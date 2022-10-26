Ava Raine debuts: Who are The Schism and what do they stand for?

On the October 25, 2022, edition of WWE NXT, the mystery member of The Schism was revealed to be Ava Raine. Although the group is fairly new, they debuted in an impactful way accompanied by an important message.

The first time the former trio emerged was during this year's NXT Spring Breakin' in May. The main event featured an NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy. Although the latter was unable to capture the title, he finished the show in dominant fashion after two hooded figures snatched the champion right after the match.

The Dyad continued assisting Gacy and even participated during their leader's rematch for the title at In Your House event in June 2022. A month later, it was revealed that the masked figures were former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans, but now they had new names. James Drake was renamed as Jagger Reid and Zack Gibson as Rip Fowler. Together, they formed The Schism.

The Schism is intent on sending a message about inclusion and openness and claims that people should allow them to enter their lives. The group has also attempted to include Cameron Grimes and the current NXT Champion in the past but to no avail.

How did Ava Raine debut with The Schism on NXT?

A hooded figure started appearing on NXT programming, where she mostly followed Joe Gacy and The Dyad. The female mystery figure also handed out smiley face buttons to people in hopes of spreading the group's message to others.

On the recently concluded Halloween Havoc event, Gacy shared during a backstage segment that the identity of the figure would be revealed on the October 25 episode of NXT. Although many names were suspected, it was revealed to be Ava Raine.

After Ava Raine removed her mask, she expressed that her new group gave her love and acceptance that defied any preconceived notions regarding who she was supposed to be. She added that her current family completed her.

Ever since Ava Raine's signing in February 2020, fans have anticipated what she will bring to the promotion, especially since she came from the iconic Anoa'i family and the daughter of The Rock.

It will be interesting to see how she performs as a singles competitor and the newest member of The Schism.

