Former NXT titleholders rebranded and disclosed as part of Joe Gacy's faction

The latest episode of NXT revealed Grizzled Young Veterans to be the faces behind Joe Gacy's mysterious duo, The Dyad.

The assailants first made their appearance during Gacy's quest for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship. The Dyad helped Gacy by assisting him in some of his face-offs against the champion. Although they have competed in the ring, their identities were not known until now.

The July 19 episode finally unveiled the identities of the masked assailants. During the backstage segment, it was revealed that The Dyad are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans.

They appeared with a changed, clean-shaven look. The names of the members were also altered, with James Drake, now known as Jagger Reid, and Zack Gibson being referred to as Rip Fowler.

The latest episode of the show opened with a singles match between JD McDonagh and Cameron Grimes. Towards the end of the match, the former title challenger distracted Grimes, which led to McDonagh picking up the win.

This led to a backstage segment where the identities of the two men were revealed. Later in the show, Gacy confronted Grimes to coax him into joining the group.

The last time GYV made an appearance was in April this year, when they were defeated by Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma.

What do you think about this new stable? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far