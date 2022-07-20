Create
Former NXT titleholders rebranded and disclosed as part of Joe Gacy's faction

NXT Superstar Joe Gacy with The Dyad
Hazel Pagador
Modified Jul 20, 2022

The latest episode of NXT revealed Grizzled Young Veterans to be the faces behind Joe Gacy's mysterious duo, The Dyad.

The assailants first made their appearance during Gacy's quest for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship. The Dyad helped Gacy by assisting him in some of his face-offs against the champion. Although they have competed in the ring, their identities were not known until now.

The July 19 episode finally unveiled the identities of the masked assailants. During the backstage segment, it was revealed that The Dyad are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans.

They appeared with a changed, clean-shaven look. The names of the members were also altered, with James Drake, now known as Jagger Reid, and Zack Gibson being referred to as Rip Fowler.

🧐#WWENXT @JoeGacy https://t.co/h1DRCIKytn

The latest episode of the show opened with a singles match between JD McDonagh and Cameron Grimes. Towards the end of the match, the former title challenger distracted Grimes, which led to McDonagh picking up the win.

This led to a backstage segment where the identities of the two men were revealed. Later in the show, Gacy confronted Grimes to coax him into joining the group.

The Dyad is revealed!#WWENXT @JoeGacy https://t.co/ypt4lYkx1e

The last time GYV made an appearance was in April this year, when they were defeated by Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma.

What do you think about this new stable? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

