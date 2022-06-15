Joe Gacy's associates make in-ring debut on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Joe Gacy's hooded associates, The Dyad, were successful in their debut match on the latest edition of NXT 2.0. They defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal in a tag team match with Gacy at ringside.

Last week, it was announced that The Dyad would make their in-ring debut this week. This came after Gacy's loss at the hands of NXT Champion Bron Breakker at In Your House.

Before their match, Gacy stated that despite being unable to win the NXT Title, his 'movement' was not complete. He stated that he still had plans to share the message of peace.

The Dyad donned red hoods with faces hidden throughout their match. As the match progressed, Chen and Bernal displayed immense tag team offense as Bernal hit a Dyad with a dropkick.

The second Dyad was tagged into the match and continued to have the upper hand over Chen and Bernal. With a gleaming Gacy looking on, The Dyad hit an elevated DDT followed by a pin for the win.

Following their victory, Joe Gacy stated that they had taken the first few steps towards their next point of progress and should not be judged for their sense of belonging.

The Dyad made their presence felt on NXT 2.0 during Gacy's feud with champion Bron Breakker over the past couple of months. It is yet to be seen what Gacy has in store pertaining to the future of himself and his hooded associates.

