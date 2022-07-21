"She's going to lay the smackdown on candy a**es"- The Rock heaps praise on up-and-coming WWE star

The Rock has praised his daughter Ava Raine (real name Simone Johnson), detailing the thought process behind the latter's WWE name.

Ava has been with the Stamford-based promotion since signing in February 2020. She recently made her off-screen debut for the company, cutting a promo at an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to Kerry Washington on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, The Rock stated that he was pleased with his daughter's debut at the live event:

"She made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. She did so good. She went out there on the microphone. You have to be poised when you go out there. She has a cool wrestling name, Ava Raine," he said.

The Great One also talked about Ava's in-ring name change, stating that in his mind, her new name means she's going to wreak havoc on everyone.

It comes from all different areas. It's probably a mix of what she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called. Ultimately, what the powers that be want her to be called as well. She's the first fourth generation of pro wrestler in WWE. I always like to say that Ava Raine could mean a lot of things, but in my mind, it means she's going to lay the smackdown on candy a**es." (h/t-fightful)

The Rock recently applauded Ava Raine for making history in WWE

Ava Raine made history at an NXT Live Event in Florida on July 9 as she kickstarted her wrestling journey as a fourth-generation star. Her efforts were also appreciated by The Rock, who stated his thoughts in a recent interview with ET:

"She's fourth, [generation], She's made history. Very very proud of her." Johnson added: "She is fiercely independent, It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I'm here watching and supporting." (H/T: ETOnline)

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



The full show is on “718KipKila” YouTube page Footage of Ava Raine’s debut promo at a #WWENXT live event has finally made its way online. She sounded great! Very confident!The full show is on “718KipKila” YouTube page Footage of Ava Raine’s debut promo at a #WWENXT live event has finally made its way online. She sounded great! Very confident! The full show is on “718KipKila” YouTube page https://t.co/bfzoSOzXPc

Ava's promo was well received by fans and critics. She referred to herself as "the final girl," which could end up being her nickname in the company. It'll be interesting to see when she makes her on-screen debut for the promotion.

