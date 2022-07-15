"She's made history" – The Rock comments on his daughter achieving unique wrestling milestone

WWE Icon The Rock recently shared his thoughts on his daughter Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) as she begins her wrestling journey.

At age 20, Raine follows in the footsteps of her great-grandfather Peter Maivia, grandfather Rocky Johnson, and father Dwayne Johnson, looking to carve out her own story in the world of wrestling.

During a recent interview with ET, The Great One said how proud he is of his daughter becoming a fourth-generation wrestler:

"She's fourth, [generation], She's made history. Very very proud of her." Johnson added: "She is fiercely independent, It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I'm here watching and supporting." (H/T: ETOnline)

This past weekend, Raine made her WWE debut at a live event for NXT, where she delivered a strong and passionate speech to the crowd.

Ava Raine on the struggles of being The Rock's daughter

While coming from an iconic wrestling family has its perks, there are also plenty of cons.

Recently, Ava Raine took to Twitter where she stated that no matter how WWE presents her, there'll always be a section of fans who'll never be satisfied:

"I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway." (H/T: Twitter)

AVA @AvaRaineWWE



a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical.



Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous. Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing.Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical.Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous. twitter.com/AvaRaineWWE/st… Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing. Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous. twitter.com/AvaRaineWWE/st… i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/TheLouisDangoo… i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/TheLouisDangoo…

While she'll always be proud to be The Rock's daughter, like children of other iconic wrestlers, Ava Raine is looking to create her wrestling legacy.

