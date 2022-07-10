[Photo] The Rock's daughter Ava Raine debuts new nickname; cuts her first promo at WWE live event

Ava Raine made her WWE debut at last night's NXT live event, where she unveiled a new nickname.

The daughter of former WWE World Champion The Rock cut a fierce promo in the center of the ring for the first time, referring to herself as "The Final Girl." It is believed that the fourth-generation superstar could be gearing up for her debut on WWE NXT after her debut promo became a huge hit on social media.

As part of the short promo, Raine reportedly talked smack to Cora Jade and the rest of the NXT women's locker room, making it clear that she's debuting as a heel.

Raine has been teasing her debut for several weeks. Finally, she showed the crowd in Orlando that she could hold an audience the way her father once did.

The WWE Universe reacted to Ava Raine's debut

The WWE Universe has been awaiting the debut of Simone Johnson since the star first signed with the company in May 2020. Many were hooked on her promo at last night's live event and have even likened it to her father's promos.

Many fans were happy to be there for this moment, while others were thinking about ways Raine could fit in on NXT's main show.

One fan noted that her new nickname could be a hint that she's about to become the fourth member of Toxic Attraction.

Other fans were convinced that Raine's destiny is to join The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Either way, the WWE Universe has already created a tagline for the new star, "Remember the name, Ava Raine."

