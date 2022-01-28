Watch: Throwback to Kevin Hart recalling with Jimmy Kimmel how he "pissed James Harden off" with trash talk as Harden exploded for 51-point game

Five years ago today, James Harden dropped a 51-point triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers. And actor Kevin Hart later recalled the story on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Hart is famous for trash-talking with NBA players while he is at Wells Fargo Center, and his courtside manner is so notorious that fans and players have often requested he be banned.

On Jan. 27, 2017, the Houston Rockets visited Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden exploded for a 50-piece, and his 36-point second half was fueled by Hart's harsh words. Hart retold the story on "Jimmy Kimmel Live:"

"I pissed James Harden off. ... The whole first quarter, he's off. I was like, 'You know why you're off? Because you're in my city, your beard stinks, I hate your calves.' I told him, 'I think you got butt shots.' I was saying a bunch of stuff to him. And he got mad. He said, 'Remember all of this ... I'm about to cook you.'"

"The Beard" delivered on his word and cooked the Sixers. Harden dropped 51 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in 39 minutes. He shot 16-for-28 (57%), including 6-for-11 (54%) from beyond the arc, and made 13 of his 14 free-throw attempts.

Hart did get a few details about the game wrong when he recalled it later. The Rockets didn't win by 30 points, just five (123-118). However, he did remember what Harden said to him after the game was over.

"With a minute left, (Harden) was dribbling the ball, standing near half court and he was just staring at me," Kevin Hart said. "And he goes, 'Tell your team what you did to them.'"

Hart has been around the NBA for years. He has participated in and hosted the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game and also challenged Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green to a 3-point contest.

A Philadelphia native, Hart is often seen defending his Sixers and Eagles (NFL) on talk shows like "First Take" and "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." He also hosts "Cold as Balls," where he interviews athletes while taking ice baths.

James Harden quashes all rumors suggesting he is unhappy in Brooklyn

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets rests on the bench during a timeout.

Several recent reports have suggested James Harden is unhappy with his situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to the Bleacher Report's Jake L. Fischer, Harden is frustrated with Kyrie Irving's part-time status (only available for road games). Rumors also suggested the "Beard" is unhappy living in Brooklyn and has mentioned the high tax rate in New York City as a reason for testing out free agency in the summer.

However, Harden made his feelings clear Tuesday. He denied all statements that implied he is unhappy in New York City while saying he had no idea about any such rumors or reports. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he has expressed his commitment to the Nets organization and has no intention of teaming up with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden and the Nets are suffering through a plethora of injuries this season. Joe Harris is reportedly out for the rest of the season, and Kevin Durant is recovering from an MCL sprain and is not expected to be available for at least another three weeks. Meanwhile, Irving can only play in road games, and that adds the pressure on Harden's shoulders.

The Nets are on a three-game losing streak and take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein