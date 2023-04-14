Fast X cast: All new characters explained

Fast X is the big blockbuster event that Hollywood is waiting for, as it is Universal’s second big attempt at entering the Billion Dollar Club in 2023. With every new film in the Fast Saga, we get to see bigger, better, and even crazier action sequences.

But another great aspect of this franchise is that every new film adds several high-profile cast members. Some are added as tough supporting characters, while others are either villains or turn out to be members of Dom’s family, or in the case of Jakob, both!

Now, the same pattern is also being used in Fast X because we’ve got big names like Jason Momoa and Brie Larson joining the party. Along with them, there are multiple other characters that will excite the fans. The following list explains every new big-name actor and their character in Fast X.

Alan Ritchson and other new cast members of Fast X explored

Brie Larson’s Tess

Brie Larson in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Over the last few films, the Fast franchise has taken active measures to improve its female representation. Fast X contributed to that by adding a high-profile name like Brie Larson to the roster. She is known for winning the Best Actress Oscar and playing Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Now, her Fast and Furious character will also be added to the list of her iconic characters. She plays Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody! Most fans assumed she would somehow be related to Brian, but that’s not the case. She comes in as a rogue agent in Mr. Nobody’s agency. She is a light-hearted character who supports Dom in his crusade against the big bad.

Jason Momoa’s Dante

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast X (Image via Universal)

The Fast Saga has mostly managed to come up with formidable villains. It has also been trying to fill the void created by the absence of Hobbs and Brian. So, the addition of Jason Momoa’s Dante works well on both those fronts.

His connection to the franchise comes from its best film, Fast Five. He is the son of Hernan Reyes, who was taken down by Dom and his team during the Rio heist. Even Dante was involved in the heist, but he couldn’t save his father, and now he is coming in to exact his revenge upon Dom and his family.

Talking about his character, Jason Momoa explained that Dante is,

"Very sadistic and androgynous and he's a bit of a peacock… He's definitely got some daddy issues.”

He further said that Dante is extremely threatening because he is going after Dom’s son to seek vengeance for his father's death.

Alan Ritchson’s Agent Aimes

Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Jason Momoa isn’t the only Aquaman actor making his debut in the Fast Saga as Alan Ritchson, who also played Aquaman on The CW superhero series Smallville will also play a supporting character in Fast X. So, it’d be a total waste if these two Aquaman actors don’t share the screen in the film.

In recent times, he is known for a different DC role: Hawk from Titans. But his career-best performance has come from playing Jack Reacher. That’s what allowed him to join the Fast franchise as well. With Mr. Nobody missing, Ritchson’s character Agent Aimes takes over as the leader of his new agency.

His casting raises the question of what happened to Little Nobody from The Fate of the Furious. But more importantly, Aimes is the new leader. Unlike Mr. Nobody or his daughter, he does not like Dom and his fam! They’ve caused a lot of destruction over time, and Agent Aimes doesn’t support working with them.

So, he’d become a sort of minor antagonist against Dom, but he obviously won’t side with Dante either.

Daniela Melchior’s Isabela

Daniela Melchior’s Isabela in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Melchior became a big name overnight ever since she was cast as the Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn also added her in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but in the same month, she would also star in Fast X, playing Dom’s old street racer friend, Isabela.

Besides this, little is known about her character, but it’s possible she’d be connected with something related to the Brazil-based Fast Five. After all, Dante’s roots are tied to the Rio heist. So maybe Isabela could be another Brazilian character as well.

Rita Moreno’s Abuelita

Rita Moreno’s Abuelita (Image via Universal)

Younger fans of the Fast franchise may not know who Rita Moreno is, but rest assured, she is a Hollywood icon who has starred in classic movies such as Singin' in the Rain, The King and I, and The Ritz. Fast X brings her in as Dom’s oldest family member, as this 91-year-old plays Dom, Mia, and Jakob’s grandmother.

It might be surprising for many fans that even though the Fast franchise is all about family, we still keep seeing old family members of Dom (that we’ve never heard of before) pop up with every new outing. Regardless, fans will be happy that another Hollywood dame got added to the franchise after Helen Mirren. Now, it’ll be interesting to see what Dom’s Abuelita has to offer in the story.

Fast X arrives on May 19, 2023.

