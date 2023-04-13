The Marvels: 5 actors who could have played Brie Larson's Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios' upcoming movie The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2023. The highly anticipated superhero movie will be a continuation of the Ms Marvel TV series starring Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel. The Marvels will also mark the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

The plot of The Marvels is about Captain Marvel exacting revenge on the Supreme Intelligence and recovering her identity from the despotic Kree. But unforeseen circumstances force her to bear the weight of a universe in disarray. When her responsibilities take her to an anomalous wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary, her powers intersect with that of Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.

It's difficult to imagine anyone other than Brie Larson playing the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her breathtaking performance in Captain Marvel, Marvel's first female-led superhero movie, received much praise from critics and fans alike.

But what if Brie Larson hadn't landed the role of Carol Danvers? Who else could have portrayed this iconic superhero? Here are five actors who, according to us, could have been mesmerizing as Captain Marvel:

The Marvels: 5 actors other than Brie Larson who could have delivered a stunning performance as Captain Marvel

1) Emily Blunt

In movies like Edge of Tomorrow and Sicario, skilled actress Emily Blunt has shown her flair for portraying tenacious, resourceful female leads. While there were rumors of her being considered for the role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, the actress dismissed them, saying that Marvel never even gave her a call.

Despite not being considered for the role of Captain Marvel, Blunt was in contention to play the roles of Peggy Carter and Black Widow, which were eventually taken by Hayley Atwell and Scarlett Johansson respectively.

It is safe to say that Blunt's striking looks, innate charisma, and impressive range as an actress would make her a great fit for the character of Captain Marvel and there's no doubt she would have done an amazing job in The Marvels as well.

2) Charlize Theron

Another actress with a stellar reputation for portraying tough, action-oriented characters is Charlize Theron. Theron's powerful presence and capability to portray a strong, no-nonsense character would make her an ideal fit for the role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and The Marvels.

Theron has acted in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde, where she displayed her strength and physicality. She won an Academy Award for her portrayal in Monster, where she played a serial killer.

Fans of Charlize Theron would love to see her play the role of Captain Marvel, and they have already reiterated it multiple times. Their wish may not come true, but it's quite effortless to imagine her playing Captain Marvel.

3) Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has a special ability to merge power and vulnerability, along with natural charisma and likability, which makes her the ideal choice for the role of Captain Marvel. Throughout her acting career, Lawrence has played strong women who are not only physically tough but also emotionally nuanced.

Lawrence has clearly shown that she is capable of portraying a variety of characters, from the tenacious and tough Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise to the timid and fragile Tiffany in Silver Linings Playbook. Also, her role as Mystique in the X-Men franchise showcases her ability to hold her own in a big-budget action movie.

Lawrence's performance capabilities, which include humor and wit, would be a fantastic complement to the character of Captain Marvel. She would provide the role with a distinctive dimension and complexity that would result in an engaging and unforgettable performance.

4) Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain displayed her versatile acting prowess in movies like Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, and A Most Violent Year. She is a strong proponent of gender equality in Hollywood which adds to the qualities that make her an excellent choice for the role of Captain Marvel.

Chastain is well acquainted with the superhero genre since she previously acted as a villain in the superhero film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She would have been a fantastic alternative for Carol Danvers due to her intelligence, tenacity, and natural beauty.

5) Alicia Vikander

Another actress who could have played the role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and The Marvels is Alicia Vikander. She is a talented actress who has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl and has also starred in action movies like Tomb Raider.

Vikander is renowned for her talent for portraying nuanced, multidimensional characters. She is also physically fit and athletic, making her the ideal candidate for the role of Carol Danvers. Vikander could have easily brought the character of Captain Marvel to life on the big screen with her inherent charm, eloquence, and fervor.

Marvel Studios recently released a new trailer for The Marvels and fans are now more excited than ever. The trailer features Marvel's signature humor and wit combined with some marvelous action-packed sequences and VFX. It provides a sneak peek into the storyline and teases the return of the beloved Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.

The trailer for The Marvels shows how much Brie Larson's character, Carol Danvers, has evolved throughout the years and fans can definitely expect much more. While there's a possibility that the aforementioned actresses play the role of Captain Marvel in alternate universes, Brie Larson is definitely doing a fantastic job in this one.

Poll : 0 votes